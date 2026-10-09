TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Friday, October 9

Rising metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks today, while upbeat earnings from Aritzia may support consumer shares as investors monitor Canadian employment figures and U.S. inflation expectations.

Rallying metals prices are likely to boost mining stocks at the TSX open today, with focus on Canada's jobs report, preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment, and Aritzia stock after its solid quarterly earnings.

Richelieu Hardware surged 11.4% following robust third-quarter results, contrasting with declines in growth stocks like Denison Mines, MDA Space, and Celestica.

The TSX Composite rose 104 points Thursday as strong corporate results, firm oil and gold prices, and easing U.S.-Iran tensions buoyed the market.

Despite rising Treasury bond yields amid uncertainty around interest rates, Canadian stocks staged a recovery on Thursday as upbeat corporate results, firm oil and gold prices, and easing fears of an immediate escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict helped improve investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 104 points, or 0.3%, to settle at 35,145 – trimming its week-to-date losses to around 1%.

While healthcare and technology stocks witnessed weakness, strong buying in many other key sectors like energy, consumer cyclicals, and mining drove the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Richelieu Hardware (TSX: RCH) jumped by 11.4% to $38.63 per share, making it the session’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in RCH stock came a day after the Saint Laurent-based specialty hardware firm posted strong third-quarter results, supported by higher sales across its key markets and recent acquisitions.

In the latest quarter, Richelieu’s revenue rose 12.6% year-over-year with the help of 10% internal growth and a 2.6% contribution from acquisitions. The company’s quarterly net earnings attributable to shareholders also jumped 22.4%, partly backed by a $3 million refund of certain U.S. tariffs. These solid financial results and continued business expansion boosted investor confidence in RCH stock.

International Petroleum, Fortuna Mining, and DPM Metals were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each surging by at least 4.4%.

However, growth stocks like Denison Mines, MDA Space, Celestica, and 5N Plus slipped by at least 4.2% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Scotiabank, Athabasca Oil, and Cenovus Energy were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Metals prices across the board rallied in early Friday trading, which could lift the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today, with expected strength in mining stocks.

In addition to Canada’s monthly jobs report, investors may want to keep an eye on the latest preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data this morning.

Shares of Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) are likely to remain in focus today after the company posted strong second-quarter fiscal 2027 (ended in August) financial results, with its revenue jumping 44.1% and adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share beating Street analysts’ expectations by a wide margin.

These results could attract buying interest in ATZ stock at the open today, although broader market sentiment may remain sensitive to geopolitical developments. Investors will also monitor unresolved Canada-U.S. trade tensions, which could add volatility to TSX stocks later in the day.

Market movers on the TSX today