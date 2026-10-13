Your $14,000 TFSA can seed tax free monthly income for life. See how to begin a low-cost passive income stream in 2026.

How to Structure a TFSA With $14,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

Spread the risk. VDY leans on financials (59%) and energy (28.5%), and its payout can change or be cut. Add a government bond ETF to balance it.

Start with a low-cost monthly payer. VDY charges a 0.22% MER and yields about 3%. At $75.34 per unit, $14,000 buys about 186 units and pays roughly $34.60 a month, or more than $415 a year.

Use your TFSA room for steady income. The 2026 limit is $7,000, so $14,000 is about two years of room. Every dollar of dividends and growth stays tax-free.

The maximum TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) contribution limit in 2026 has increased to $109,000 for anyone eligible to contribute to the registered account since 2009.

Because returns in the TFSA are tax-free, investors should consider owning dividend-focused exchange-traded funds to create a low-cost passive income stream. In addition to steady dividends, long-term investors will also generate returns via capital gains.

Let’s look at how to structure a TFSA with just $14,000 for lifelong monthly income.

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Why a $14,000 TFSA is a smart place to start

The TFSA limit is $7,000 for 2026, unchanged from 2024 and 2025, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). So, $14,000 is roughly two years of TFSA contribution room.

Canadian investors who want to start a passive income stream with monthly payouts should invest in the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY). The fund tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index and pays distributions monthly.

With a management expense ratio of 0.22%, the VDY is a low-cost fund. For example, you pay just $2.20 per $1,000 invested.

Vanguard’s August 31, 2026 factsheet shows the fund holds 60 stocks, and it offers a dividend yield of more than 3%. The VDY ETF’s top holding is Royal Bank of Canada at 15.7%, followed by Toronto-Dominion Bank at 11.1%. The financial sector accounts for 59% of the fund, followed by energy at 28.5%.

Several covered call ETFs advertise yields of more than 4%. However, these funds generally have higher expense ratios and cap upside potential. Alternatively, a cheap index fund such as the VDY lets dividends grow, backed by companies with strong earnings.

VDY is heavily concentrated in the banking and energy sectors. To increase diversification, Canadian TFSA holders should consider adding funds such as a low-cost, simple government bond ETF amid rising interest rates.

What monthly income looks like today

As of this writing, the VDY ETF trades at $75.34 and paid a monthly dividend of $0.19 per unit. This translates to a forward annual yield of 3%.

Investing $14,000 in the VDY ETF will buy 186 units and generate a monthly dividend of $ 34.60. Over the next 12 months, the total dividend will be more than $415.

If the dividend payouts rise by 7%, your passive monthly income will double over the next 10 years.

Risks to know before you invest

Vanguard rates VDY’s volatility as medium. The fund also fell in three of the past 10 years, including a 10% drop in 2018. Its worst three-month stretch, ending March 2020, was a 19.1% loss.

Its 10-year annualized return was 14.4% as of Aug. 31, 2026. Since October 2016, the monthly dividend fund has returned 146% to shareholders. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns stand at 273%. So, a $7,000 investment in VDY 10 years ago would be worth close to $26,000 today.

But Vanguard makes it clear that past performance may not repeat. VDY’s monthly payout isn’t fixed and can change month to month. Further, companies in the fund can cut their dividends if profits fall.

The VDY is ideal for investors with a moderate-risk profile seeking a recurring passive income stream in October 2026.