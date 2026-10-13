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The $7,000 TFSA Move Most Canadians Leave Until December

An earlier TFSA contribution can simplify your plan, even when the immediate tax saving is smaller than you expect.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Unused TFSA contribution room carries forward; there’s no December expiry.
  • Contributing cash and buying an investment are separate decisions.
  • Verify current-year transactions before contributing or replacing a withdrawal.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) has a habit of becoming a December problem. Suddenly you’re buying gifts, trying to remember where the good wrapping paper went, and wondering whether you’ve used all your contribution room.

I’d rather deal with the TFSA part earlier.

If the money is already available and I’ve confirmed the room, I’d move it into the account now. Not because December 31 is some dramatic use-it-or-lose-it deadline. It isn’t. Canada’s 2026 TFSA dollar limit is $7,000, but your personal room could be higher or lower depending on when you became eligible, previous contributions, unused room and past withdrawals.

Unused room carries forward. Leave it sitting there until January and it doesn’t disappear. That’s why I’d separate two decisions. First, putting money into the account, and then deciding what to invest it in. You can hold cash in a TFSA, so contributing today doesn’t mean you need to find the perfect stock before midnight.

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights

Source: Getty Images

The immediate (small) benefit

Suppose $7,000 is sitting in a taxable savings account earning 3.5%, and your marginal tax rate on interest is 30%. Move that money into the TFSA now instead of December 31 and you get over 80 extra days of tax-sheltered interest, assuming the TFSA pays the same rate. That works out to roughly $57.73 of interest. The actual tax saved in this example is about $17.32.

So no, moving the money in October isn’t suddenly creating another $57.73 out of thin air. You could have earned that interest in the taxable account too. The immediate win is the tax you avoid. The bigger advantage is simply getting the account funded before December becomes December.

If $7,000 at once doesn’t fit the budget, there’s no medal for forcing it. Three transfers of $2,350, $2,350 and $2,300 get you to the same place. I’d choose dates that work with actual cash flow rather than draining the emergency fund just to fill the account faster.

When to invest

This is where people sometimes give the TFSA too much credit. The tax shelter doesn’t decide what investment belongs inside it. Money I’ll need in the next few years may still belong in cash or GICs with suitable maturities. Money I won’t touch for decades can take considerably more market risk.

For that long-term portion, iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: XEQT) is one option I like. XEQT is essentially an all-stock portfolio wrapped into one exchange-traded fund (ETF). It gives investors broad exposure across Canada, the United States and international markets rather than relying on one company or sector. That diversification helps spread company-specific risk.

That said, XEQT targets 100% equities, so it can fall hard during a broad downturn. If I know I’ll need the money in two years, I don’t care how diversified the ETF is. I still don’t want to be forced to sell after a 20% drop.

Time works

Now give that $7,000 some time. At an assumed 6% annual return, a single contribution could grow to about $22,450 after 20 years. That assumes no additional contributions and a 6% return net of costs, so isn’t a forecast for XEQT. The point is what two decades of compounding can do compared with obsessing over a few extra weeks in October.

That’s why I’d focus more on getting the contribution plan right than squeezing every last dollar out of the calendar. I’d also keep one running record of contributions across every TFSA.

Withdrawals generally come back as new contribution room on January 1 of the following year. Take $7,000 out and put it back in the same year without other available room and you could create an overcontribution.

Bottom line

Before buying stocks in Canada, I’d get the boring parts right first: contribution room, spending timeline, and investment mix.

Then I’d contribute what I can afford and invest according to the plan. October gives you time to do that without rushing. December already has enough going on.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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