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Market Sell-offs Are Great News for This Boring TSX Stock

A market sell-off can increase demand for TMX’s trading services. Its revenue mix and valuation determine whether shareholders benefit.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Trading activity can improve while listing revenue weakens.
  • Recurring services can matter more than a brief volume surge.
  • TMX’s share price can fall even when parts of its business improve.

When markets fall, most shareholders worry about where prices finish. The businesses operating those markets can have another concern entirely. A rush to trade, hedge, and manage risk can increase demand for the services it sells.

That creates an interesting investment possibility, although a sell-off isn’t automatically good for an exchange operator. Heavy trading may help one business while weak fundraising and reduced investor assets hurt another. The useful question is which revenue streams respond to activity, and which depend on confidence.

I’d also separate the business outcome from its share price. An exchange company can earn more from trading during a volatile period and still see its own stock decline as investors demand a lower valuation. A resilient operating model isn’t a daily-price guarantee.

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Own part of the infrastructure

TMX Group (TSX: X) operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Montréal Exchange, clearing businesses, and data and technology operations. Thus, TMX is active across several stages of the investment process, beyond matching stock trades.

Its second-quarter revenue rose 16% to $487.5 million, while adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 19% to $0.62. Reported diluted EPS was $0.51. The reported comparison included an approximately $0.20-per-share improvement from net foreign-exchange gains versus losses a year earlier.

That’s why I’d follow the adjusted operating trend alongside reported earnings. Currency gains can make the headline increase look stronger without proving that the company sold proportionately more services. The source of growth deserves as much attention as its size.

Stress the revenue mix

Here’s a simplified exercise that shows the trade-off. Assume a hypothetical exchange company earns $100 in revenue, with $30 tied to market activity, $20 to listings and fundraising, and $50 to steadier services. If activity revenue rises 20%, it adds $6. If listings revenue falls 15%, it subtracts $3. With the rest unchanged, total revenue rises just 3%, even though the most visible trading business grew sharply.

Now let the steadier services grow 5%. Those add another $2.50, taking overall growth to 5.5%. The exercise shows why data, technology, and recurring services can matter to the investment case as much as a burst of panic-driven trading.

Before buying TMX shares, I’d examine its actual segment disclosures, pricing, transaction volumes, and acquisition effects. More trades don’t translate one-for-one into more net profit, particularly when product mix and expenses change.

Considerations

As of writing, TMX trades at $51.70, dividing by four times second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) gives about 20.8 times annualized quarterly earnings. That’s a rough valuation check, not a forecast of full-year profit. Seasonal activity, acquisitions, financing costs, and future growth can change the denominator.

That multiple means investors are paying for more than one busy trading week. I’d want evidence that recurring businesses and operating discipline can support earnings after volatility settles. Debt from expansion and competition in data and trading also deserve attention.

Meanwhile, dividend growth is most valuable when it comes from durable cash generation. A company operating financial infrastructure can be an appealing income holding without being cheap at every price.

Expenses can amplify the revenue result. In the teaching model, suppose the company initially earns $100 of revenue and spends $80, leaving $20 before other items. Revenue rising to $105.50 with costs unchanged lifts that amount to $25.50, a 27.5% increase. If costs instead rise to $84, it reaches only $21.50. This isn’t TMX guidance, of course, but it explains why operating costs belong beside trading-volume growth in the investment test.

Bottom line

I’d watch TMX during a sell-off because its services can remain useful when markets become uncomfortable. I’d buy only if the valuation fits sustainable earnings across the cycle. The opportunity comes from owning essential activity and information services, then paying a sensible price for them. One turbulent week doesn’t settle the longer-term investment case.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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