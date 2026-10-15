Ottawa’s nuclear strategy supports the uranium story, but Cameco’s contracts, delivery costs, and valuation determine whether the stock deserves your money.

Ottawa Unveils Its Clean-Energy Plan Today:The Uranium Stock at the Heart of It

A nuclear-power announcement can make uranium stocks look like the obvious investment. Yet reactors take years to approve, finance, and build, while investors pay today’s share price immediately. That gap between the government’s timetable and yours is where the investment gets interesting.

Ottawa launched Canada’s Nuclear Energy Strategy on June 22, building on its National Electricity Strategy. Expanding uranium production and nuclear-fuel opportunities is one of its four pillars. The strategy also targets new builds, exports, and innovation.

That gives Canadian uranium a policy connection, but it isn’t a purchase order for a particular producer. I’d follow the chain from proposed reactor to financing, construction, fuel procurement, and actual contracted delivery. Every step can change the timing and value.

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Consider CCO

Cameco (TSX: CCO) is a natural company to examine because it operates across uranium, fuel services, and its investment in Westinghouse. Those businesses provide several ways to participate in nuclear demand, with different costs, contract structures, and earnings schedules.

The July 31 update said Cameco had uranium contracts requiring average annual deliveries of more than 28 million pounds over the next five years. Commitments were above that average in 2026–2028 and below it in 2029–2030. Therefore, the timing matters as much as the average.

Multiplying 28 million pounds by 5 gives more than 140 million pounds of aggregate delivery commitments as a scale estimate. That isn’t owned production, an order-book revenue figure, or a guarantee of margin. Cameco can also need purchased supply, and contract pricing varies.

Before buying a uranium stock, I’d examine delivery obligations alongside production, inventories, purchases, and realized prices. A higher uranium price can help future selling terms, while making purchased pounds more expensive in the meantime.

Avoid the spot-price shortcut

For an illustrative margin sensitivity, assume a company delivers 28 million pounds and earns US$10 of contribution per pound after relevant costs. That creates US$280 million. If unit contribution falls to US$5, it becomes US$140 million with delivery volume unchanged.

Those aren’t Cameco forecasts, but they show why volume growth alone can’t establish shareholder value. Selling prices, contract formulas, mine reliability, and replacement supply all enter the result. A company meeting every delivery commitment can still earn a disappointing margin.

The latest quarter reinforces the timing issue. Cameco reported $77 million in adjusted net earnings, while first-half adjusted net earnings reached $281 million. Westinghouse earnings were lower than a year earlier, when a large project contribution boosted the comparison. One quarter doesn’t neatly describe the long-term demand story.

Considerations

I’d value the uranium, fuel-services, and Westinghouse interests separately, then test what growth today’s market price requires. A good policy backdrop doesn’t make an expensive share price harmless. Nuclear construction delays, customer concentration, production disruptions, and financing decisions can extend the waiting period.

Similarly, a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible Canadian investment gains, but it doesn’t shorten a reactor’s construction schedule. I’d keep a Cameco position sized for the possibility that a promising theme takes longer to reach earnings than expected.

A useful purchase case should still work if delivery margins improve slowly. If the valuation requires every proposed reactor to proceed quickly, the investment has become a bet on flawless execution across companies and governments. I’d therefore leave room for ordinary delays.

I’d also distinguish reactor opportunities from firm construction commitments. A proposed project can spend years in licensing or financing while an existing reactor continues buying fuel. That means the replacement and operating fleet can matter before new capacity arrives. An investment case supported by current customers and manageable supply obligations is easier to defend than one requiring a wave of new construction to rescue today’s valuation.

Bottom line

Cameco has a concrete role in the nuclear supply chain and meaningful contracted deliveries. I’d consider it when a conservative earnings scenario supports the valuation, with stronger nuclear demand providing upside. The next useful signals are contracts, production execution, and cash flow. Ottawa’s strategy helps explain the opportunity; those company-level results must justify the purchase.