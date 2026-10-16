Aritzia Jumped 20% in a Day: What It Says About the Canadian Consumer

About 82% of the combined revenue increase came from the United States.

When a share price jumps over 20%, investors sit up and pay attention. Especially as it’s just as Canada’s jobs report delivered an unpleasant surprise. That can look contradictory. How can a retailer be thriving while the economy loses jobs?

The answer is useful for investors. One successful retailer doesn’t represent every Canadian household, and this stock’s growth increasingly comes from the United States. The latest results show strong demand for its products, with important details beneath the headline profit.

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ATZ

Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) reported Canadian revenue of $390.4 million in its fiscal second quarter, up 19.8%. That is real Canadian growth. However, U.S. revenue reached $779.4 million, up 60.3%, and accounted for roughly two-thirds of total sales.

Here’s what that mix means. Canadian revenue increased by about $64.4 million from the prior year, while U.S. revenue increased by about $293.3 million. Around 82% of the combined revenue increase came from the U.S. business.

The result is therefore evidence of successful expansion and brand demand, not proof that the average Canadian consumer suddenly has more spare money. New boutiques, digital sales, and market-share gains can help one retailer grow while shoppers elsewhere cut spending.

Comparable sales, which track a more consistent group of existing operations, also rose strongly. That supports the view that expansion wasn’t the entire explanation. The business was generating more customer activity across its established channels too.

The profits

The reported profit included $97.4 million of tariff refunds. Those refunds improved the quarter, but investors shouldn’t assume that the same benefit will recur every three months. Aritzia’s adjusted earnings were $1.31 per share, compared with reported earnings of $1.70. Using the adjusted figure provides a more useful starting point for considering ongoing earnings than treating every dollar of the reported result as repeatable.

That still represents substantial progress. The adjusted measure removes the exceptional benefit, but it doesn’t erase the company’s strong operating quarter. The investment decision needs both pieces as demand improved, and the largest profit headline included a special item. For Canadians learning how to buy stocks, this is a practical example of why a rising share price and a rising profit number each need context.

Considerations

The shares closed at $146.91 as earnings came out, up from $121.89 the day before. A $10,000 budget bought 68 whole shares after the jump, compared with 82 before it. The same business now required more money for each share of ownership. At $146.91, the price was about 28 times four times the latest $1.31 adjusted quarterly earnings.

Management raised its full-year revenue outlook. That supports confidence, but the stock still needs continued demand and profitable expansion. Inventory, markdowns, tariffs, store costs, and changing fashion preferences can all affect the result.

My judgment is to favour a gradual growth position over chasing the full rally. The operating progress deserves credit. The higher entry price leaves less room for disappointing execution.

A diversified Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible gains while preventing one retailer from becoming the whole household’s growth plan. Money needed soon still belongs outside a volatile stock position.

Bottom line

Aritzia’s jump says more about its products and U.S. expansion than about every Canadian shopper. The business delivered strong growth, but tariff refunds inflated reported profit and the rally made new ownership more expensive. It’s therefore a credible growth holding, with patience and purchase size doing useful work at the higher price.