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Paying Off the Mortgage or Saving for Retirement First? A Guide for Your 40s and 50s

Find out how rates, renewals and tax rules shape your choice in your 40s and 50s, and where blue chip stocks like Fortis fit in.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
Key Points
  • If your mortgage rate is high or your renewal is coming up as you near retirement, put extra cash toward the mortgage. If it’s modest, investing usually comes out ahead. Know your room before you decide. Look up your RRSP and TFSA limits first. Then put your RRSP refund to work on your mortgage or your TFSA, so one dollar does two jobs.
  • Know your room before you decide. Look up your RRSP and TFSA limits first. Then put your RRSP refund toward your mortgage or your TFSA.
  • Dividend stocks like TC Energy and Fortis can turn an RRSP into a retirement income source.

Picture a Canadian couple in their late 40s whose mortgage renews next spring, with a $20,000 bonus sitting in their bank account.

The couple has two options. They can either reduce the mortgage with a lump-sum payment or top up accounts such as a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) or a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says roughly one million mortgages are up for renewal in 2026. Moreover, Statistics Canada reports the average retirement age hit a record 65.4 in 2025.

Basically, more Canadians are heading into retirement with a mortgage still attached.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

Why the mortgage versus retirement savings question feels harder in 2026

You need to consider two numbers. First is the mortgage rate and second is the after-tax return on your investment.

If you invest in the equity market and earn an after-tax return higher than the mortgage rate, paying off the home loan makes little sense.

However, equity analysts expect a sharp pullback across global markets if the AI bubble bursts over the next 12 months. Further, mortgage rates are expected to tick higher as the Bank of Canada could be forced to hike rates to curb inflation.

The Bank of Canada says about 60% of outstanding mortgages renew in 2025 or 2026. Desjardins’ simulations show some borrowers facing payment jumps of nearly 40%.

When paying down your mortgage first makes sense

Mortgage interest on your principal residence is not tax-deductible. So every dollar of interest you avoid is a dollar you keep, tax-free.

There is a second payoff.

Retirement income from the Canada Pension Plan, Old Age Security (OAS), and savings is more predictable than a paycheque. Paying a mortgage in your 60s means taking more from your RRSP or RRIF (Registered Retirement Income Fund), and those withdrawals are taxable.

So, if your tax bracket is higher or the renewal falls near your retirement date, lean toward paying the mortgage.

Many lenders also allow lump sum prepayments of 10% to 20% of the original balance each year.

How blue-chip stocks like Fortis fit a retirement plan

If you’re saving for retirement, hold blue-chip Canadian stocks in registered accounts such as an RRSP or TFSA.

One such TSX dividend stock is Fortis (TSX: FTS), a recession-resistant utility company. Valued at a market cap of $39 billion, Fortis stock offered a 3.4% yield in October 2026.

Fortis operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to over 550,000 retail customers in Arizona with an aggregate capacity of 3.4 gigawatts.

The company sells wholesale electricity, owns 43 megawatts of gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity, and distributes natural gas to over 1.1 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Canada.

Fortis generates steady cash flow across market cycles, allowing it to increase dividends for 52 consecutive years. On its July 31 earnings call, CEO David Hutchens said, “Our dividend remains a core component of our investment thesis.”

Notably, Fortis targets 4% to 6% annual dividend growth through 2030.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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