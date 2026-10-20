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CIBC Just Put a $17.50 Target on This Homegrown Oil Stock

Tamarack’s target implies roughly 24% upside, while a cleaner balance sheet gives its Clearwater strategy room to work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CIBC's $17.50 target sits about 23.7% above the October 14 price.
  • The Charlie Lake sale left Tamarack focused on Clearwater with net cash.
  • The modest dividend leaves the investment case centred on growth and capital allocation.

An analyst target can make a stock look as though it comes with a destination already programmed. Buy here, arrive there, collect the difference. If only oil prices were willing to follow directions.

A target is useful because it tells us what one research firm thinks a business could be worth. The better question is what must happen between today’s share price and that estimate.

For an oil producer, the answer usually involves the price of its barrels, the cost of replacing production and how much cash survives after drilling. The target deserves attention when the underlying business is improving, which brings us to a smaller Canadian name.

oil pumps at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Follow the barrels

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its target on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX: TVE) to $17.50 in an October 9 report, retaining its Outperformer rating. At the October 14 close of $14.15, reaching that target would require a gain of about 23.7%. That’s an interesting gap, but the company’s operating changes offer the stronger reason to investigate.

Tamarack sold its Charlie Lake assets in June and became a focused Clearwater producer in Alberta. Selling production can sound like retreating. However, it can improve a business when the proceeds remove debt and fund better opportunities elsewhere.

The remaining assets therefore need to be judged on their own economics. Comparing the next quarter’s total production with the old, a larger company won’t tell the whole story.

A stronger foundation

Tamarack’s Clearwater production grew 15% in the second quarter. It also ended June with $132.6 million of net cash after the asset sale. That combination gives management more flexibility. It can invest in the remaining acreage, repurchase shares or return cash without starting from a stretched balance sheet.

Waterflooding is part of the growth plan. Injecting water helps push more oil toward producing wells and can slow production declines. Better recovery from existing assets can reduce the amount of new drilling required to sustain the business.

That’s more attractive than buying barrels simply to publish a bigger production number. Investors benefit when each dollar invested produces more cash over time.

The shares also need a sensible price. The 23.7% gap to CIBC’s target supplies one valuation reference, but it reflects the firm’s assumptions about oil, operations and the multiple investors will pay. A different oil outlook could change that destination quickly.

What the dividend buys

Tamarack also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.05, bringing the annualized payment to $0.20. At $14.15, the starting yield is about 1.4%. Here’s what a $10,000 investment could bring in writing.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
TVE$14.15706$0.20$141.20Quarterly$9,989.90

That leaves $10.10 from a $10,000 budget before trading costs. The income is useful, but this is primarily an oil-growth and capital-allocation investment.

For dividend investors, a modest payment can leave more cash inside the business. The important test is whether that retained money earns an attractive return.

Oil still gets a vote

The clearest risk is weaker oil pricing. A company can improve its wells and still earn less when the selling price falls. Concentrating on Clearwater also increases reliance on one operating region.

I’d consider Tamarack as a measured energy holding, with the cleaner balance sheet and recovery work supporting patience. I wouldn’t build a retirement plan around the target being reached on schedule.

Holding it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible gains and dividends when you have contribution room. It won’t soften a commodity downturn.

Bottom line

Tamarack’s appeal is the opportunity to turn a more focused asset base into stronger returns per share. If that work succeeds, the analyst target may become less interesting than the business shareholders continue to own.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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