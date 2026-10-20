Agnico’s cash position supports its dividend, but gold-price sensitivity and a modest starting yield define what investors actually receive.

Gold is Near $4,200: This Miner Pays You to Wait

Gold near US$4,200 an ounce can make a miner’s earnings look exceptionally strong. For an investor who also wants income, the useful question is whether the company can fund its dividend while maintaining the mines that produce the gold.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) offers that combination. It has substantial Canadian operations and a quarterly dividend. The payment provides income, but its size and the business’s sensitivity to gold prices deserve more attention than the phrase “paid to wait” suggests.

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Gold isn’t profit

Spot gold recently came in around US$4,200, but the price moves during the day. And of course, a miner doesn’t keep that entire sale price as profit. Labour, fuel, processing, royalties, mine upkeep, development, and taxes all affect the amount left. Agnico’s latest quarterly all-in sustaining cost was US$1,459 an ounce. That measure includes more than direct production costs, but still isn’t every cost of running and expanding the company.

Using a hypothetical US$4,200 gold price and that reported cost produces a US$2,741-per-ounce difference. At US$3,780 gold, a 10% decline, the difference falls to US$2,321, about 15.3% lower, if costs stay unchanged.

This isn’t a profit forecast, but it shows why miners can be more sensitive than bullion: the gold price falls while a large part of the cost remains. The same effect can help when prices rise, but it works in both directions.

Cash behind it

Agnico generated US$1.3 billion in second-quarter free cash flow after reported capital spending. Its quarterly dividend was US$0.45 per share, and dividends together with repurchases returned US$625 million to shareholders during the quarter.

The company also ended June with a net cash position. That gives it more flexibility than a miner needing high gold prices simply to service a heavy debt balance. Though it doesn’t make mine disruptions or development costs disappear.

The dividend itself is modest. At a recent price of $269.83, a $10,000 budget bought 37 whole shares for $9,983.71. Those shares generated US$66.60 annually at a US$1.80 annualized dividend, or about $93.24 annually with a yield near 0.94% on the quoted share price.

For dividend investors, the amount sets realistic expectations. The attraction is the mining business and potential capital growth, with the dividend a small addition instead of a replacement for a substantial retirement cheque.

Considerations

Agnico’s second-quarter realized gold price was US$4,483 an ounce, above today’s roughly US$4,200 reference. That said, development projects can increase future output, but require construction spending and execution. Geological problems, operating interruptions, royalties, and higher diesel costs can weaken the result even when bullion remains expensive.

My judgment is to use Agnico as a modest gold-equity holding, with its cash position supporting resilience. It suits someone seeking mining exposure who can tolerate a decline in share price. It isn’t the strongest choice for someone whose main goal is immediate dividend income.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian investment income and gains. The U.S.-dollar declaration also doesn’t turn this Canadian company’s dividend into an ordinary U.S.-company dividend; issuer residence and account treatment matter. Diversification remains useful because the commodity and the miner carry different risks. Owning a mine introduces operating and project risk alongside the gold price. A small dividend doesn’t automatically compensate for every possible capital loss.

Bottom line

Agnico provides a supported dividend and strong recent cash generation, with a net cash balance adding flexibility. At a US$4,200 price, the payment is still modest. Gold near US$4,200 supports substantial mining margins, but the cost sensitivity and lower price than its latest realized quarter argue for measured ownership instead of income-led enthusiasm.