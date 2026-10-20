Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » Gold is Near $4,200: This Miner Pays You to Wait
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Gold is Near $4,200: This Miner Pays You to Wait

Agnico’s cash position supports its dividend, but gold-price sensitivity and a modest starting yield define what investors actually receive.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $10,000 budget bought 37 shares at $269.83.
  • Those shares generated US$66.60 annually at an unchanged dividend.
  • The latest quarter's realized gold price was higher than the current US$4,200 reference.

Gold near US$4,200 an ounce can make a miner’s earnings look exceptionally strong. For an investor who also wants income, the useful question is whether the company can fund its dividend while maintaining the mines that produce the gold.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) offers that combination. It has substantial Canadian operations and a quarterly dividend. The payment provides income, but its size and the business’s sensitivity to gold prices deserve more attention than the phrase “paid to wait” suggests.

gold prices rise and fall

Source: Getty Images

Gold isn’t profit

Spot gold recently came in around US$4,200, but the price moves during the day. And of course, a miner doesn’t keep that entire sale price as profit. Labour, fuel, processing, royalties, mine upkeep, development, and taxes all affect the amount left. Agnico’s latest quarterly all-in sustaining cost was US$1,459 an ounce. That measure includes more than direct production costs, but still isn’t every cost of running and expanding the company.

Using a hypothetical US$4,200 gold price and that reported cost produces a US$2,741-per-ounce difference. At US$3,780 gold, a 10% decline, the difference falls to US$2,321, about 15.3% lower, if costs stay unchanged.

This isn’t a profit forecast, but it shows why miners can be more sensitive than bullion: the gold price falls while a large part of the cost remains. The same effect can help when prices rise, but it works in both directions.

Cash behind it

Agnico generated US$1.3 billion in second-quarter free cash flow after reported capital spending. Its quarterly dividend was US$0.45 per share, and dividends together with repurchases returned US$625 million to shareholders during the quarter.

The company also ended June with a net cash position. That gives it more flexibility than a miner needing high gold prices simply to service a heavy debt balance. Though it doesn’t make mine disruptions or development costs disappear.

The dividend itself is modest. At a recent price of $269.83, a $10,000 budget bought 37 whole shares for $9,983.71. Those shares generated US$66.60 annually at a US$1.80 annualized dividend, or about $93.24 annually with a yield near 0.94% on the quoted share price.

For dividend investors, the amount sets realistic expectations. The attraction is the mining business and potential capital growth, with the dividend a small addition instead of a replacement for a substantial retirement cheque.

Considerations

Agnico’s second-quarter realized gold price was US$4,483 an ounce, above today’s roughly US$4,200 reference. That said, development projects can increase future output, but require construction spending and execution. Geological problems, operating interruptions, royalties, and higher diesel costs can weaken the result even when bullion remains expensive.

My judgment is to use Agnico as a modest gold-equity holding, with its cash position supporting resilience. It suits someone seeking mining exposure who can tolerate a decline in share price. It isn’t the strongest choice for someone whose main goal is immediate dividend income.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian investment income and gains. The U.S.-dollar declaration also doesn’t turn this Canadian company’s dividend into an ordinary U.S.-company dividend; issuer residence and account treatment matter. Diversification remains useful because the commodity and the miner carry different risks. Owning a mine introduces operating and project risk alongside the gold price. A small dividend doesn’t automatically compensate for every possible capital loss.

Bottom line

Agnico provides a supported dividend and strong recent cash generation, with a net cash balance adding flexibility. At a US$4,200 price, the payment is still modest. Gold near US$4,200 supports substantial mining margins, but the cost sensitivity and lower price than its latest realized quarter argue for measured ownership instead of income-led enthusiasm.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

DRIPs Explained: How Reinvesting Dividends Can Grow Your Portfolio

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Learn how dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) help Canadian investors compound, with a historical example via an S&P 500 ETF.

Read more »

Thrilled women riding roller coaster at amusement park, enjoying fun outdoor activity.
Stocks for Beginners

Risk Tolerance Explained: How to Know How Much Volatility You Can Handle

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Learn how standard deviation measures historical investment volatility and how Canadian investors can use it to assess risk tolerance.

Read more »

man makes the timeout gesture with his hands
Tech Stocks

The Tax Rules Canadians Should Know Before Starting a Side Hustle

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A side hustle can fund investments, but taxes, business expenses, and sales-tax obligations determine how much money is actually yours.

Read more »

woman checks off all the boxes
Stocks for Beginners

Using Your TFSA as a Retirement Account: Pros and Cons

| Kay Ng

The TFSA is an excellent tool to help you save and invest for your retirement nest egg, but there are…

Read more »

Cannabis business and marijuana industry concept as the shadow of a dollar sign on a group of leaves
Stocks for Beginners

This Cannabis Stock Jumped 12% in a Day: The Math Says Be Careful

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tilray's record revenue came with declining cannabis sales and negative free cash flow, making the investment much more speculative than…

Read more »

man shops at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

A High Dividend Yield Can Be a Warning Sign: Here’s Why

| Demetris Afxentiou

A high dividend yield can signal trouble. TELUS and Slate Grocery REIT show why investors should examine what supports their…

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Energy Stocks

Dividend Stocks or Dividend ETFs: Which Is Better for Beginners?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Compare dividend stocks or dividend ETFs using CNQ and XEI, and see which approach offers beginners a simpler way to…

Read more »

atomic particle
Tech Stocks

This TSX Tech Stock Trades About $1,000 Below Its Consensus Target

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation's consensus target sits about $1,038 above its dated share price, while acquisition-driven growth determines whether the optimism is earned.

Read more »