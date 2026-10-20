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Gold Pulled Back From Its Record: This Royalty Stock Raised Its Dividend 18%

OR Royalties offers a different way to own gold exposure, with strong dividend coverage and a modest starting yield.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • The dividend rose 18.2% in May and remains US$0.065 quarterly.
  • Royalty owners avoid operating mines but still depend on their production.
  • OR suits gold exposure more than immediate retirement income.

Gold might look reassuring, yet that’s just before its price bounces to a level that makes everyone nervous. The metal doesn’t send an earnings warning. It simply falls, leaving investors to decide whether their supposed safe haven needs a seat belt.

The latest pullback is another reminder that owning gold and owning a gold business are different decisions. Bullion provides price exposure. A mining company must also dig, process, maintain equipment and pay people before shareholders see a dollar.

A royalty company offers another route. It can receive a share of mine revenue without operating the mine itself, which changes where rising gold prices and rising costs show up. So let’s consider one on the TSX today.

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes

Source: Getty Images

Let someone else run the mine

A royalty is generally a contractual claim on part of a mine’s revenue or production. A stream typically involves an upfront investment in exchange for future metal purchases at an agreed price.

Neither makes mining risk disappear. If the operator produces less, delays a project or shuts down, the royalty owner can receive less money. The attraction is that it usually doesn’t pay the mine’s day-to-day operating bill directly.

OR Royalties (TSX: OR) gives Canadian investors that exposure. Its interests include a cornerstone royalty at the Canadian Malartic complex, tying future receipts to both gold prices and the mine’s long production life. That’s a more useful starting point than assuming every gold stock behaves like a gold bar.

A raise with a small starting cheque

There’s more than just the price to consider as well. OR increased its quarterly dividend from US$0.055 to US$0.065 in May, a rise of 18.2%. The percentage increase is substantial. The cash yield is much smaller. Investors should put both figures on the table before mentally spending the income.

That cash is supported by cash flow. OR generated US$83.2 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter, up from US$51.4 million a year earlier. Its adjusted earnings of US$0.32 a share covered the US$0.065 quarterly dividend about five times.

That leaves capacity for reinvestment and obligations, although operating cash flow still has to support acquisitions and financing. For Canadian dividend investors, coverage is more useful than the increase alone.

The growth opportunity comes from additional production at existing interests and carefully priced new deals. Paying too much for a royalty during a strong gold market can weaken returns even when the underlying mine performs.

The operator still holds the shovel

The main risks are a weaker gold price and disappointing production from partner mines. Concentration in a major asset also means a problem at that operation can outweigh success elsewhere.

I’d consider OR for a modest precious-metals allocation, particularly for investors who prefer royalty economics to running mines. I wouldn’t choose it to generate a large retirement paycheque.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter Canadian tax on gains and dividends, subject to available room. Keep the position diversified because a tax shelter doesn’t repair a mine interruption.

Bottom line

OR’s dividend increase is encouraging because recent earnings support it. The larger opportunity is letting well-bought royalty interests deliver cash for years, giving today’s small payment room to become more useful.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends OR Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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