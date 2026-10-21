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First-Time Buyers Have Until December 31 to Claim the FHSA Deduction

The FHSA’s December deadline applies to contributions, giving eligible buyers a chance to reduce 2026 taxable income.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • December 31 is the contribution cutoff, not the tax-filing deadline.
  • An $8,000 deduction at a 30% marginal rate reduces tax by approximately $2,400.
  • Near-term down payments need stability more than stock-market upside.

A home down payment has enough obstacles without accidentally giving up a tax deduction. Between the listing price, land transfer costs, and the discovery that every house apparently needs a new roof, buyers could use one advantage that doesn’t arrive with another invoice.

The first home savings account (FHSA) offers that advantage. Eligible contributions can reduce taxable income, and qualifying withdrawals can come out tax-free.

The deadline needs careful wording, though. December 31 is the contribution cutoff for money you want eligible for a 2026 deduction. You claim the deduction when filing, and you can generally save an available deduction for a later year. So let’s dig in deeper.

Real estate investment concept

Source: Getty Images

The calendar has a catch

The Canada Revenue Agency says FHSA contributions follow the calendar year. Unlike a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) contribution, money added in the first 60 days of 2027 can’t be deducted against 2026 income.

Eligible first-time buyers receive $8,000 of participation room in the year they open their first FHSA, with a $40,000 lifetime limit. Up to $8,000 of unused participation room can carry forward after opening.

That last detail is useful. Opening an account in 2026 can start the room accumulating even if you aren’t ready to fill it immediately. Eligibility includes residency, age and home-ownership conditions, including relevant spousal ownership when opening.

The account’s maximum participation period also starts when it opens. It generally ends at the earliest of the fifteenth anniversary year, the year you turn 71, or the year after your first qualifying withdrawal. Opening early has a clock attached.

Put the deduction to work

Suppose you’re eligible, have $8,000 of room and contribute that amount before December 31. If the whole deduction reduces income taxed at a combined marginal rate of 30%, the tax reduction is approximately $2,400.

Illustrative FHSA contributionAmount
Contribution$8,000
Tax reduction at 30%$2,400
Contribution less tax reduction$5,600

The $8,000 remains invested in the account. The tax reduction arrives through your overall tax calculation, so the refund depends on withholding and everything else on the return.

Putting that saving toward a future eligible contribution can help build the down payment faster. That said, borrowing expensively just to claim the deduction can undo much of the benefit.

The investment needs a deadline too

An FHSA can hold eligible investments, including cash, guaranteed investment certificates (GIC) and stocks. Permission to buy a stock doesn’t mean next spring’s house deposit belongs in one.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) makes the distinction concrete. The Canadian bank earns from lending, wealth management and capital markets, with operations beyond Canada. Its third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.28 a share, up from $1.88 a year earlier. The $1.14 quarterly dividend used half of those adjusted earnings, supporting the current payment.

At a recent share price of $128.14, the annualized $4.56 dividend yields about 3.6%. That makes it a possible long-term holding, particularly if its business restructuring continues improving returns.

For someone learning how to buy stocks in Canada, the account and the investment need separate decisions. Scotiabank can be a sound business and still be unsuitable for a down payment needed soon.

Protect the house money

A 20% fall on $8,000 would remove $1,600 from the purchase budget. The dividend wouldn’t repair that loss on a buyer’s deadline. Credit losses, international operations and execution of the bank’s strategy remain real risks. I’d therefore hold Scotiabank for a long horizon, while keeping near-term home money in accessible savings or suitable GICs.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can hold separate emergency savings when you have contribution room. Keeping that cushion outside the house budget helps prevent an ordinary surprise from derailing the purchase.

Bottom line

Get an affordable, eligible contribution completed before December 31, then match the investment to your buying date. The deduction can accelerate the journey without requiring your future front door to depend on next quarter’s stock market.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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