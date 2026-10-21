Maple Leaf Foods yields about 3.3% and just reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. Here is why I would put my next $3,000 into this steady Canadian dividend stock.

I’d Buy This 3.3% Yielder With My Next $3,000

Free cash flow is forecast to dip in 2026 but still cover the dividend, and analysts expect it to rise to $352 million by 2030.

After the Canada Packers spinoff, it is a focused, branded food company with a 13.4% margin and a 7.1% increase in poultry sales.

Maple Leaf Foods yields about 3.3%, so $3,000 would earn close to $100 a year in dividends.

If I had $3,000 to invest today, I would not chase the latest hot stock. Instead, amid a challenging macro environment, I would bet on a company that is fairly recession-resistant and offers a tasty dividend yield.

One such Canadian dividend stock is Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI), with a market cap of $3.2 billion.

The company says its products reach about 92% of Canadian households. It also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.84 per share, for a yield of 3.3%.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Maple Leaf Foods $25.81 116 $0.21 $24.36 Quarterly

So, a $3,000 investment in MFI stock will help me earn close to $100 in annual dividends.

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Why Maple Leaf Foods stock looks different after the Canada Packers spinoff

Maple Leaf Foods spent about 30 years and $2 billion rebuilding itself. It closed old plants and built modern ones in Hamilton and London, Ontario.

Then came the big reset as it spun off its commodity pork business, Canada Packers, on Oct. 1, 2025.

What remains is a branded packaged food company. About 75% of sales come from prepared foods like bacon, deli meat, and snack sticks, and the rest comes from fresh poultry.

Commodity businesses swing wildly with hog prices, while branded food is much less volatile. A trusted brand can raise prices and regain that margin, often within a quarter or two.

In Q3 2025, Maple Leaf’s margins fell to 11.1% before recovering in subsequent quarters.

Maple Leaf continues to invest in capital expenditures, prompting Chief Executive Officer Curtis Frank to state:

The work and capital required to create the focused business that we had envisioned are now largely behind us. What the second quarter results tell dividend investors

In Q2, Maple Leaf Foods increased sales by 1.6% year over year, the seventh consecutive quarter of growth. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) climbed 4.8% to $137.1 million.

Profit margin widened 0.4 percentage points to 13.4%, and adjusted earnings rose to $0.44 a share from $0.33 a year earlier.

Sales in the poultry segment grew 7.1%, helped by higher volumes at restaurants and grocery stores, plus better pricing. Its Maple Leaf Prime brand also regained market share. Notably, the new London poultry plant lets the company turn strong demand into higher-margin products.

Sales in the prepared food business slipped 2% after price increases pushed some shoppers away. Management called that a normal reaction and expects volumes to ease back in the second half of 2026.

Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook. It expects mid-single-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $520 million to $540 million.

Maple Leaf Foods dividend safety and the risks to watch

Analysts tracking Maple Leaf stock forecast adjusted earnings to expand from $1.09 per share in 2025 to $2.42 per share in 2030.

If the TSX stock trades at 19 times forward earnings, in line with its three-year average, it could surge 84% over the next three years. After adjusting for its dividend, cumulative returns will be closer to 95%.

Moreover, analysts expect Maple Leaf to report free cash flow of $194.20 million in 2026, down 37.4% year over year.

Comparatively, the annual dividend expense is roughly $103 million. Further, the FCF is projected to improve to $352 million in 2030, which should support future dividend hikes.