$15,000 in a TFSA: 2 Stocks I’d Buy for Meaningful Monthly Cash Flow

Canadians can generate meaningful cash flows by buying monthly dividend stocks to hold in their TFSA.

Extendicare provides monthly dividends and exposure to growing demand for senior care, with rising revenue and earnings supporting its growth potential.

Freehold Royalties offers a 6.1% dividend yield, supported by oil and gas royalties, while benefiting from increased revenue and drilling activity.

A $15,000 TFSA portfolio split between Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) and Extendicare (TSX:EXE) could generate monthly tax-free income while offering potential for capital appreciation.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) isn’t a typical savings account, but a powerful tax-advantaged investment account. Instead of letting cash sit idle, you can turn your TFSA contribution room into a cash-generating machine.

Dividend stocks are often preferred because they generate predictable, recurring income streams. But for some investors seeking meaningful cash flow, payout frequency matters. Twelve payouts instead of four make a difference. You can align the tax-free distributions with your monthly bills and household expenses.

For example, a $15,000 TFSA and an average yield of 4% can produce $50 every month, completely hands-off. For this strategy, I’d allocate $7,500 each into Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) and Extendicare (TSX: EXE). Beyond monthly dividends, both stocks offer capital-appreciation potential

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Unique industry position

Freehold Royalties is a high-yield cash engine. The $2.8 billion energy royalty company isn’t an oil producer, but owns land and mineral titles across Canada and the United States. It collects top-line royalties from oil and gas operators and drillers. FRU trades at $17.70 per share.

Current investors enjoy a 22.2% year-to-date gain plus a 6.1% dividend. The energy sector is up 62.8% thus far in 2026 versus the TSX’s plus-13.9%. FRU has been paying monthly dividends since May 1998. However, since August 2022, it has pegged the monthly dividend at $0.09 per share.

Meanwhile, Freehold aims to deliver a sustainable annual dividend owing to the low-risk exposure to premier oil basins. In addition, the company has no operating, capital or abandonment costs, all of which are for the account of royalty payors. Blue-chip operators include Canadian Natural Resources and ExxonMobil.

According to David M. Spyker, Freehold’s President and CEO, the constructive commodity price environment in Q2 2026 drove revenue generation and oil-focused drilling activity across its footprint. In the three months ended June 30, 2026, royalty and other revenue increased 28% to $100.3 million versus Q2 2025, while net income climbed 819% year-over-year to $57 million.

With 45 new Canadian leases secured during the quarter, Freehold expects the planned drilling programs of operators to contribute to production in late 2026 and into 2027. FRU continues to ride a massive tailwind, notably the ongoing oil supply crisis.

A prime TSX growth stock

Extendicare is a prime “strong buy” candidate following its inclusion on the 2026 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of Canada’s 30 top-performing growth stocks. The $3 billion company provides healthcare and long-term care (LTC) services for seniors across Canada. EXE ranked 27th, with a plus-466% dividend-adjusted share price return over three years.

Trading at $27.48 per share, the healthcare stock is up 30.5% year-to-date and pays a safe 2% dividend (39.2% payout ratio). Extendicare has never missed a monthly payment since 2013. In the first half of 2026, revenue, net operating income (NOI), and net earnings rose 42%, 47.5%, and 52.4% year-over-year to $1.1 billion, $155.2 million, and $71.6 million, respectively.

The growing seniors’ population is a significant tailwind for Extendicare. EXE officially joined the S&P/TSX Composite Index on June 22, 2026.

The TFSA monthly advantage

Canadians can turn to monthly dividend-paying stocks and transform their TFSA into an active cash-flow machine. Every dollar that comes out of it is 100% tax-free and will not increase taxable income.