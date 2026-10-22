Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » Steel is Back in the Headlines: This Iron Ore Royalty Pays You to Watch
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Steel is Back in the Headlines: This Iron Ore Royalty Pays You to Watch

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty offers a variable dividend, with mine recovery carrying more weight than steel-policy headlines.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Annualizing the latest $0.30 quarterly payment produces a yield near 5.55%.
  • IOC's lower production limits a simple steel-demand investment case.
  • The dividend varies, and recent quarterly cash coverage was tight.

A tariff announcement can make an entire industry sound like the next obvious winner. Protect Canadian steel, increase domestic demand, collect the profits. Unfortunately, the stock market rarely keeps investments that tidy.

Steelmakers still need customers, competitive costs and raw materials. A policy that helps one mill can raise costs for another business, while global iron ore prices continue doing their own thing.

That leaves investors with a better question than “what benefits from steel headlines?” Which part of the supply chain can actually send cash to shareholders, and how dependable is that cash?

Investor reading the newspaper

Source: Getty Images

Follow the raw material

Iron ore is a key input for conventional steel production. Its price depends on global supply and demand, including steel activity well beyond Canada. Canadian counter-tariffs on specified U.S. steel and aluminum products changed again in September. Those measures can affect trade flows and domestic competition, but don’t promise higher iron ore prices or greater shipments from one mine.

A royalty interest offers exposure without owning a steel mill. The investor receives a contractual share of an operation’s output or revenue, leaving day-to-day mining to the operator. Therefore, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIF) provides a solid route. It receives a 7% gross royalty on iron ore produced, sold and shipped by Iron Ore Company of Canada, plus a small per-tonne commission.

It also owns a 15.1% equity interest in IOC. That combination gives shareholders royalty income and potential dividends from the mining operation. It also ties the whole business closely to one producer.

The cheque changes

Labrador declared a $0.30 quarterly dividend payable October 28 to shareholders of record on September 29. At a recent share price of $21.50, that quarterly amount for a full year would yield approximately 5.55%.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
LIF$21.61462$1.20$554.40Quarterly$9,983.82

The $1.20 figure annualizes the latest quarterly declaration. Future payments vary with cash available and board decisions, so $554.40 is the income if that rate continues.

The holding would receive $138.60 for a quarter at $0.30 per share. A new purchase today wouldn’t qualify for the October payment because the relevant date has passed. For dividend investors, payment history and coverage deserve more attention than a yield calculated from one generous quarter.

Production needs to recover

IOC’s second-quarter saleable production fell 31% from a year earlier. The company was addressing mine-plan and equipment constraints, which limited the amount available to sell. That weakens a simple steel-demand thesis. An attractive ore price doesn’t help as much if the operation can’t ship enough tonnes.

Labrador’s operating cash flow was $17.7 million, while dividends paid during the quarter were $19.2 million. Cash timing can differ between periods, but that quarter didn’t provide a wide coverage cushion.

The recovery opportunity is better mine performance. More reliable production and shipments could improve royalty receipts without requiring another dramatic tariff announcement.

Size the uncertainty

I’d treat Labrador as a small commodity-income holding. Its royalty structure is appealing, but reliance on IOC and variable payments keep it out of the dependable-paycheque category.

The current annualized yield is interesting enough to follow, with the operating recovery needing more evidence before I’d build a large position.

An eligible Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter gains and income within your contribution room. It can’t replace a reduced distribution or restore capital lost in a mining downturn.

Bottom line

Labrador can pay investors while they follow the steel cycle, but the next improvement needs to come from the mine itself. Stronger shipments would give the dividend a better foundation than another week of trade headlines.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man shops at grocery store
Stocks for Beginners

What $10,000 in Dollarama Became in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A nearly 10-year Dollarama holding grew to roughly $58,000 before dividends, while today's valuation raises a different question.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Rate-Hike Bets Are Back: What They Mean for This Apartment REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT trades far below reported net asset value, but refinancing costs and softer occupancy explain the market's hesitation.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

A 4% Dividend Stock Paying Monthly Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whitecap pays about $65 monthly on a $20,000 budget, with recent cash after capital spending comfortably covering the dividend.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Building a $500-a-Month Dividend Income Stream: What It Actually Takes

| Demetris Afxentiou

Building a $500-a-month dividend income stream takes capital and patience. See how SmartCentres, Granite REIT and Scotiabank fit the goal.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

First-Time Buyers Have Until December 31 to Claim the FHSA Deduction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The FHSA's December deadline applies to contributions, giving eligible buyers a chance to reduce 2026 taxable income.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Maxing Out Your TFSA Isn’t the Final Step: Here’s What Is

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A full TFSA still needs a plan: protect near-term spending, diversify long-term holdings, and understand when withdrawals restore room.

Read more »

container trucks and cargo planes are part of global logistics system
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Life

| Robin Brown

These three Canadian stocks are each long-term winners. Here's why I would add them to a TFSA for a lifetime…

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Royalty Stock Pays Its Monthly Dividend Today: The Payout Math Behind It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold pays eligible shareholders today, with a $10,000 investment offering about $52 monthly at the current dividend.

Read more »