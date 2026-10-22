Taking CPP at 60 Shrinks Your Cheque 36%: This Dividend Stock Helps Bridge the Gap

Retiring at 60 sounds lovely until the pension arithmetic joins the conversation. Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments can begin at that age, but starting early comes with a permanent reduction. The extra free time is real, certainly, but so is the smaller cheque.

CPP falls by 0.6% for each month you start before 65, reaching a 36% reduction at 60. Someone entitled to $1,000 a month at 65 would receive $640 at 60 under that age adjustment. Your actual entitlement depends on your contribution record, so a neighbour’s payment won’t be much of a planning tool.

Early payments can still make sense when health, cash needs, or personal circumstances favour them. Waiting isn’t a moral achievement, but a financial choice with consequences that deserve more attention than a quick glance at the application form.

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A bridge budget

A retiree hoping to postpone CPP needs money for the intervening years. Cash reserves, maturing guaranteed investment certificates, and planned withdrawals can cover essential spending. Dividend stocks may supplement that income, provided the plan can survive both a dividend cut and a market decline.

The distinction is important. CPP provides an inflation-adjusted lifetime pension. A utility dividend is a board-approved payment from a company whose shares can drop sharply. Exchanging one for the other without a safety margin would put too much pressure on the portfolio.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) offers a useful supporting role. Its regulated electric and gas utilities serve customers who continue using essential services through most economic conditions. Regulators determine allowed returns, which generally makes the earnings path easier to assess than profits from selling discretionary products. So let’s take a closer look.

The numbers

Fortis’ latest paid quarterly common dividend was $0.64 a share, equivalent to $2.56 annually if maintained. That works out to about a 3.3% yield at writing. With $25,000 available, an investor could buy 322 whole shares for $24,983.98 before fees. The annual dividend would be $824.32, or an average of $68.69 a month. Payments actually arrive quarterly, while the remaining $16.02 would stay in cash.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT FTS $84.20 322 $2.56 $824.32 Quarterly $24,983.98

That income covers about one-fifth of the illustrative $360 monthly difference between starting CPP at 60 and 65. It helps, but it doesn’t turn a modest investment into a replacement pension. The comparison also excludes tax and future inflation adjustments.

Fortis reported in its second-quarter filing that it had increased common dividends for 52 consecutive years. Management was targeting annual growth of roughly 4% to 6% through 2030. That target offers a useful planning reference, but is certainly not a guaranteed increase.

Considerations

The 3.3% yield isn’t especially generous for an investor who needs immediate income. Utilities also borrow heavily to build infrastructure. Higher financing costs and unfavourable regulatory decisions can squeeze the room available for growth. A dependable business can still become an expensive stock.

I like Fortis better as one component of a dividend income plan than as the entire bridge. Holding appropriate investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), when contribution room permits, can also keep Canadian dividend withdrawals from adding taxable income. RRSP withdrawals follow different rules.

There’s also a timing issue inside the bridge itself. If several years of essential expenses depend on selling shares, a market slump early in retirement can force sales at poor prices. Keeping the next stretch of spending in cash or maturing deposits reduces that pressure. It lets dividends supplement the budget while the remaining equity holdings retain a genuinely long investment horizon.

Bottom line

Before choosing a CPP date, I’d match each year’s essential spending with reliable resources and leave stocks room to recover from a rough market. Fortis can contribute to that plan. It then leaves the freedom to delay CPP, which should come from a well-funded bridge, not from hoping a utility’s share price behaves until your next birthday.