Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » $30,000 in a TFSA: The 3 Stocks I’d Buy for About $115 a Month
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

$30,000 in a TFSA: The 3 Stocks I’d Buy for About $115 a Month

Here is one way you can invest $30,000 inside your TFSA to earn an average of $115/month of tax-free passive income.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin works as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and children.
Published
Key Points
  • Allocate $10,000 to Dream Industrial REIT for tax-free monthly income of $45.54 from its 5.6% yield and secure industrial property portfolio.
  • Invest $10,000 in Propel Holdings to earn $34.34 monthly from its 4.12% yield, benefiting from its innovative AI lending platform.
  • Place $10,000 in Pembina Pipeline to receive $35.28 monthly from its 4.25% yield, supported by a robust energy infrastructure and growth prospects.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool for building wealth when you pair it with quality dividend stocks. All the income you earn in a TFSA is tax-free, so you get to keep all the income you earn.

$30,000 invested smartly in these three stocks could earn about $115 averaged every month. Here’s how you could structure your TFSA.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

A solid real estate stock for a TFSA

Many investors look to real estate for passive income. Well, you can do the same on the stock market. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: DIR.UN) owns or manages 348 industrial properties across Canada, the United States, and Europe.

You get to own a stake in a portfolio that would be impossible to accumulate on your own. Dream’s properties are highly attractive for a wide mix of industrial and commercial applications. It has 96% occupancy and long lease terms (over 4 years) that help secure its cash profile.

It has an attractive mid-single digit growth rate supported by a strong rental market. The REIT trades at a massive discount to its private market property value.

Dream yields 5.6% right now. A $10,000 investment in this TFSA stock would earn $45.54 of tax-free monthly income.

A top fintech for regular dividends

If you don’t mind a higher risk stock in your TFSA, Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) offers a higher reward. Propel provides loans to the sub-prime market, which makes the stock inherently more risky than other dividend plays.

Propel has built some defence in this regard. It uses an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that underwrites its loans. The platform helps Propel quickly adapt its loan portfolio when it senses economic weakness. Likewise, Propel is monetizing the platform by offering lending-as-a-service to other bank offerings.

In the past three years, Propel has grown revenues by a 36% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and earnings by a 31% CAGR.

Right now, it yields 4.1%. It has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive quarters in a row! A $10,000 investment would earn $103.02 every quarter or $34.34 averaged monthly.

A top energy infrastructure stock for a TFSA

If you want a strong business with an attractive, growing dividend then Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) is a good bet for a TFSA.

Pembina operates a major integrated transportation and midstream network in Western Canada. In many instances, its network is the only way energy producers get their product to market.

Over 85% of Pembina’s income is contracted on long-term agreements. With high-quality counterparties, Pembina was able to maintain its dividend even when oil prices dipped negative in 2020.

Pembina has a really strong balance sheet that is supporting an attractive capital plan. Right now, it is building an LNG terminal, data centre power plants, an ethane extraction facility, and several pipelines. It believes this will support 5–7% compounded annual growth in the years ahead.

Pembina stock yields 4.3%. It has grown its dividend ever since 2022. A $10,000 TFSA investment would earn $105.84 quarterly or $35.28 averaged monthly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Dream Industrial REIT13.17759$0.06$45.54Monthly
Propel Holdings24.73404$0.255$103.02Quarterly
Pembina Pipeline69.13144$0.735$105.84Quarterly

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians
Dividend Stocks

The One Registered Account Where the U.S. Takes 0% of Your Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A qualifying RRSP can receive certain U.S. dividends without withholding, but Canadian-listed ETFs follow a different route.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Pays You a 6.8% Dividend Every Single Month, Long After the 9-to-5 Ends

| Sneha Nahata

This stock offers an attractive 6.8% dividend yield with monthly distributions, and is well-positioned to sustain its payouts.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A TFSA Pick Yielding 5.5% With Dependable Cash Payments

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to evaluate dividend stocks for dependable cash flow and reduce risks in a volatile economic environment.

Read more »

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room
Dividend Stocks

This REIT Pays You Every Month: Here’s What $25,000 Buys in Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Granite REIT turns a $25,000 budget into about $88 a month at its current distribution rate, before tax.

Read more »

telecom towers concept for wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock Has Fallen 55%, and It’s Now My TFSA Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

BCE is yielding 6% and trading at rock-bottom valuations, as this vital telecom company pursues growth and deleveraging.

Read more »

people sit in two wooden beach chairs facing the Caribbean ocean holding drinks and making a toast
Dividend Stocks

OAS Basics: What Canadians Should Know Before Turning 65

| Aditya Raghunath

Turning 65? See how much OAS pays Canadians in 2026, how deferral lifts it 36%, and how to dodge the…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Stock I’d Choose to Hold in a TFSA Long-Term, and My Reasons Why

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With a predominantly regulated asset base, dependable cash flows, a long history of dividend growth, and clearly defined capital investment…

Read more »

arrows hit bullseye on target
Dividend Stocks

36% of Canadians Worry They Won’t Hit Their Retirement Goal: How to Know If You’re on Track

| Andrew Button

The Vanguard FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield ETF (TSX:VDY) is a Canadian dividend fund that could help you pay your…

Read more »