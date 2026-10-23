A qualifying RRSP can receive certain U.S. dividends without withholding, but Canadian-listed ETFs follow a different route.

The One Registered Account Where the U.S. Takes 0% of Your Dividends

A dividend can lose part of its value before it reaches your account. For Canadians holding ordinary U.S. shares, U.S. withholding tax is commonly 15% under the treaty when the required residency documentation is in place. That turns a $100 dividend into $85 before Canadian tax treatment even enters the picture.

But there’s good news! A qualifying Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can avoid that withholding on eligible U.S. dividends received directly by the plan. Qualifying Registered Retirement Income Funds (RRIF) can receive similar treatment. The exemption is valuable, but the account label doesn’t automatically fix every investment structure sitting inside it.

That distinction is easy to miss when two exchange-traded funds track the same index. Their market exposure may be similar while the path the dividend takes is different. Tax rules follow that path, even when the brokerage screen makes the funds look interchangeable.

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Follow the dividend

An RRSP holding ordinary U.S. company shares directly can generally benefit from the treaty exemption. A U.S.-domiciled exchange-traded fund (ETF) held directly in a qualifying RRSP can generally receive the corresponding treatment on its distributions to the plan. Brokerage documentation and the nature of the income still count.

A Canadian-listed ETF investing in U.S. equities is different. U.S. withholding can occur when the American dividend reaches the Canadian fund. Placing that fund in an RRSP doesn’t move the fund itself inside the treaty exemption available to the individual retirement plan.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX: VFV) is a useful Canadian-listed example. It gives Canadians convenient exposure to U.S. large companies, but an RRSP holding doesn’t automatically eliminate withholding incurred within the fund’s structure. A low-cost Canadian listing can still be convenient and sensible despite that drag.

Measure savings

Suppose a hypothetical U.S. equity investment produces $1,000 in eligible dividends over a year. A 15% withholding charge would cost $150. Avoiding it leaves that amount invested, before considering any other taxes, fees, or differences between products.

It doesn’t save 15% of the portfolio. On an investment yielding 1.5%, a 15% withholding drag is roughly 0.23% of assets annually. Currency-conversion costs and trading fees can consume a meaningful part of that saving, particularly on smaller purchases.

An RRSP also defers Canadian tax instead of abolishing it. Withdrawals are generally taxable. A Tax-Free Savings Plan (TFSA) has different Canadian withdrawal rules and doesn’t receive the same U.S. retirement-plan exemption. Choosing an account solely to avoid one foreign charge can in short produce an inferior overall result.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) provides another useful distinction. It also trades in New York, but a New York listing doesn’t turn the Montreal-headquartered Canadian company into an ordinary U.S. issuer for dividend-tax purposes. Trading currency and issuer residence aren’t interchangeable.

CN’s operating merits still deserve their own analysis. Its second-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 11% to $2.08, while the railway remains exposed to freight demand and operating disruptions. Tax convenience doesn’t make a stock an attractive purchase at any price.

I would build the investment mix first, then compare the after-cost tax treatment of suitable holdings. Investors buying stocks in Canada can use Canadian securities for domestic exposure and choose an appropriate structure for U.S. exposure without forcing either into the wrong job.

The same discipline applies to selling an existing position. A currency conversion on the way out and another on the way back can outweigh several years of withholding savings. Existing holdings also need to be reviewed for account rules and transaction charges before a transfer. The cleanest opportunity often comes when new cash is being invested, since there is no existing position to unwind first.

Bottom line

For a growing RRSP, withholding savings becomes more meaningful as eligible dividend income rises. Keep the account, fund domicile, and issuer residence straight from the beginning. That creates room for genuine long-term savings without selling a useful investment merely to chase a tax exemption that may not apply.