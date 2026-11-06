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Is Pembina Pipeline’s 4.3% Dividend Worth Buying as a Long-Term Hold?

Pembina is a relatively low-risk dividend stock to buy for long-term income and steady growth, especially on meaningful market dips.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Author Bio Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt. Education Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting Areas of Expertise Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quotes “The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Pembina (TSX:PPL) yields 4.3% and owns 18,000 km of pipelines plus processing, storage, and fractionation assets that produce fee‑based, relatively stable cash flow.
  • The company has paid dividends since 1998 with about 4% historical annual dividend growth over the past 25 years, a roughly 65% payout ratio of fee‑based cash flow, and management forecasts about 5–7% fee‑based EBITDA/share CAGR to 2030, supporting dividend sustainability.
  • At roughly $68 the stock appears fairly valued; investors could target about 7% annual total returns with modest cash‑flow growth but should monitor debt/interest costs, project execution, and energy‑market risks and consider buying on meaningful dips.

Pembina Pipeline (TSX: PPL) offers investors a 4.3% dividend yield, a history of dividend growth, and exposure to essential North American energy infrastructure. But is the stock worth buying today and holding for the long term? The answer largely depends on whether its business can continue generating reliable cash flow to support its dividend and deliver attractive shareholder returns.

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

A resilient business built on essential infrastructure

Pembina Pipeline is one of Canada’s major midstream energy companies, effectively acting as a toll collector for the North American oil and natural gas industry. It connects Western Canadian energy producers with domestic and international markets through an extensive network of pipelines, processing facilities, and storage infrastructure.

The company operates about 18,000 kilometres of pipelines, transporting crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil sands products. Rather than relying primarily on commodity prices, Pembina generates much of its revenue through fees charged for transporting energy products.

Its business also includes natural gas processing plants, cavern storage facilities, and fractionation plants that separate mixed natural gas liquids into marketable products such as propane and butane. These operations generate additional fee-based revenue by processing and storing customers’ products.

Pembina also participates in commodity marketing activities and is pursuing growth opportunities, including its Greenlight Electricity Centre partnership, which aims to supply power to energy-intensive customers such as data centres.

This diversified infrastructure platform is important because it supports relatively predictable cash flows, making Pembina less exposed to commodity price fluctuations than exploration and production companies.

A dividend backed by cash flow and growth

Pembina’s dividend history is another compelling reason to consider the stock. The company has paid dividends since 1998, with a long-term pattern of growth, although increases have not occurred every year. This measured approach suggests management prioritizes financial discipline over unsustainable dividend commitments.

Management has highlighted approximately 4% annual dividend growth over the past 25 years, exceeding Canada’s average inflation rate of roughly 2.2% over the same period. This matters because dividend growth can help investors preserve purchasing power while generating recurring income.

In its September investor presentation, Pembina reaffirmed that its dividend remains sustainable, reliable, and growing. Management also forecasts 5% to 7% compound annual growth in fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share through 2030. With a payout ratio of approximately 65% of fee-based cash flow, the company appears to have room to maintain its dividend and support further increases.

Recent dividend hikes have been around 3%, providing a reasonable indication of what investors might expect, although future increases are not guaranteed.

Is the 4.3% yield worth buying?

At $68.13 per share at writing, Pembina offers an attractive 4.3% dividend yield. While the analyst consensus price target suggests the stock is approximately fairly valued, investors do not necessarily need substantial share-price appreciation to earn respectable long-term returns.

Assuming cash flow growth of approximately 3%, investors could potentially achieve total annual returns of around 7%, combining dividend income and growth, provided the share price appreciates accordingly.

Pembina also carries an investment-grade BBB credit rating from S&P, adding confidence in its financial standing. Nevertheless, investors should monitor debt levels, interest costs, project execution, and changing energy market conditions.

The bottom line

Pembina Pipeline’s 4.3% dividend is worth considering for long-term investors seeking dependable income and moderate growth. Its fee-based business model, investment-grade credit rating, manageable payout ratio, and dividend growth prospects make it an appealing conservative holding. 

Since valuation matters, buying at a reasonable or discounted price could make Pembina a worthwhile addition to a diversified Canadian income portfolio. Ideally, investors should buy it on meaningful market corrections.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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