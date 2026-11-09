Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » A Top-Notch 6.5% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

A Top-Notch 6.5% Dividend Stock to Fuel Your Retirement Income Every Month

Peyto Exploration stock just instituted an 8% increase in its monthly dividend, as cash flows remain strong and its debt balance falls.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Author Bio

Karen Thomas began her investment career in 1998 and spent more than a decade working as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at investment management firms, including a major mutual fund company and a major pension plan. After gaining extensive experience in the investment industry, she decided that individual investors deserved access to the same knowledge and insights to help them take greater control of their financial futures. After the birth of her second daughter, Karen left her investment management career to write for The Motley Fool, where she has been helping investors make sense of stocks and the stock market for more than 10 years. Her work focuses on identifying undervalued opportunities and helping investors take a long-term approach to building wealth. Outside of investing, Karen enjoys spending time with her family and staying active outdoors.

Education

  • Master of Science (MSc) in Finance
  • Bachelor of Commerce, major in Finance and minor in International Business
  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, earned in 2000

Areas of Expertise

Energy stocks, long-term investing, value investing, and contrarian investing.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quote

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Peyto Exploration, a leading Canadian natural gas producer, is benefiting from a bullish demand environment, with funds from operations up 19% to $227.7 million and adjusted EPS up 19% to $0.50.
  • The company recently announced its second monthly dividend increase of 8%, raising the monthly payment to $0.13 per share for an annual yield of 6.48%.
  • Peyto's lean, low-cost business model has proven resilient across commodity price cycles, and with natural gas fundamentals strengthening, the dividend appears increasingly reliable for retirement income needs.

For those investors who are retired or even approaching retirement, the search for income is a never-ending search that we hope will yield favourable results. Because the reality is that CPP and government benefits are simply not enough. We need other sources of income, like dividend stocks, to maintain a comfortable standard of living. So, let the search begin.

In this article, I’ll discuss what I think is a top-notch dividend stock that should be considered to fuel one’s retirement income needs. But what makes a dividend stock a top-notch dividend stock? Is it yield? Predictability? Growth?

The answer to the question is, of course, all of the above. Investors count on dividend stocks to provide reliable, sustainable, and growing income in their retirement. Therefore, these qualities are essential qualities that those planning for or in retirement should look for in any dividend stock being considered.

Business doodle about dividends on chalkboard

Source: Getty Images

Peyto Exploration: The right place at the right time

As one of Canada’s leading natural gas producers, Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) stock is in an enviable spot. Canada’s energy industry is enjoying a bullish demand environment that’s taking the industry to cyclical highs. Simply put, a favourable political environment that’s encouraging investment in production and infrastructure, and an opening up of the natural gas industry to the globe are strengthening demand/supply fundamentals.

Energy needs are growing in North America and abroad. In response to this, natural gas demand is growing, as it’s one of the cheapest and most abundant energy sources. Drivers include coal replacement, liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, utilities, and data centres.

Peyto has been in the natural gas industry for decades. The company has built a lean, efficient, and low-cost business model that has proven to be resilient in all commodity price environments. Today, it’s facing one of the most bullish environments in quite some time, and the company is firing on all cylinders.

Dividend growth

As Peyto’s management has indicated numerous times, the plan has been to work toward increasing the dividend, but only if and when the debt level is in a more prudent range. So, with each month of positive cash flows, the company has been repaying debt, and therefore, reducing its leverage to a more prudent range.

Peyto Exploration stock’s recent results highlighted the strength of the business, as cash flows soared. Funds from operations came in at $227.7 million, 19% higher than the same period last year. Also, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.50, 19% higher than the same period last year.

This cash flow strength has continued, and as we approach the release of third-quarter results, things are looking good. In fact, Peyto announced its second monthly dividend increase on Friday – a $0.01 per share, or 8%, increase. This takes Peyto’s monthly dividend payment to $0.13 per share, for an annual dividend yield of 6.5%.

The bottom line

Peyto Exploration is a dividend stock that has been a reliable source of investor retirement income. This has been especially true in recent years as the company has grown and increased its diversification, hedging, and cost metrics.

Looking ahead, I think that Peyto’s dividend will continue to be increasingly reliable, as this dividend payer increasingly benefits from the growing fortunes of the natural gas industry and its increasingly stable business model.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Suncor vs. Canadian Natural: Which Dividend Would I Rely On When Oil Falls?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Natural is my income preference through weaker oil prices, while Suncor offers refining exposure and a newly increased dividend.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

Income Investors! Enbridge’s Q3 Results and 5.8% Yield Make a Compelling Case

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge is operating close to capacity as the energy sector benefits from strong demand. The stock is a good buy…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources Is Down 10% in 5 Days: Too Late to Buy the Dividend?

| Puja Tayal

Learn how the US mid-term elections affected Canadian Natural Resources and quickly led to a 10% drop in stock value.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Rates Are Rising Again: Is Emera Still a Sensible Retirement Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera still offers retirement income, but borrowing costs and per-share earnings decide how comfortably that payment can grow.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

How Much Would You Need to Invest in Enbridge to Average $200 a Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge’s current dividend needs roughly $42,600 in shares to average $200 monthly, with payments arriving every quarter.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Pembina Pipeline’s 4.3% Dividend Worth Buying as a Long-Term Hold?

| Kay Ng

Pembina is a relatively low-risk dividend stock to buy for long-term income and steady growth, especially on meaningful market dips.

Read more »

holding coins in hand for the future
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Just Posted $3.6 Billion in Free Funds Flow: How Much of That Could Investors Get?

| Sneha Nahata

Cenovus benefited from favourable commodity prices, higher upstream production and improved downstream margins.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Energy Stocks

GIC or Dividend Stock? The Better Fit for Money You Won’t Need for 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A 10-year horizon gives a dividend stock room to grow, while a GIC remains the better fit for a fixed…

Read more »