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BCE Just Reported: What $10,000 Could Earn You in Dividends Today

BCE is yielding a very generous 5.2%, as the company’s telecom business improves and long-term investments drive growth.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Author Bio

Karen Thomas began her investment career in 1998 and spent more than a decade working as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at investment management firms, including a major mutual fund company and a major pension plan. After gaining extensive experience in the investment industry, she decided that individual investors deserved access to the same knowledge and insights to help them take greater control of their financial futures. After the birth of her second daughter, Karen left her investment management career to write for The Motley Fool, where she has been helping investors make sense of stocks and the stock market for more than 10 years. Her work focuses on identifying undervalued opportunities and helping investors take a long-term approach to building wealth. Outside of investing, Karen enjoys spending time with her family and staying active outdoors.

Education

  • Master of Science (MSc) in Finance
  • Bachelor of Commerce, major in Finance and minor in International Business
  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, earned in 2000

Areas of Expertise

Energy stocks, long-term investing, value investing, and contrarian investing.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quote

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • BCE stock is down 38% from its highs but Q3 results show improving trends.
  • Bell Media delivered strong performance with revenue up 9.7% to $803 million and adjusted EBITDA up 8%.
  • BCE offers a 5.72% dividend yield (generating $572 annually on a $10,000 investment) plus potential for substantial capital gains as the recovery story unfolds, making it an attractive high-yield opportunity with improving fundamentals.

High-yield stocks offer investors the opportunity to lift their portfolio returns and dividend income. Of course, these dividend stocks carry greater risk than their lower-yield counterparts. But stocks like BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) offer an interesting risk/reward profile that makes them worth considering.

As you know, BCE has had a rough time in the last few years, and BCE’s stock price is down 38% amid telecom industry turmoil and high debt levels. This caused many investors to lose faith in this once highly predictable and reliable dividend stock. But today, BCE’s dividend yield is a very generous 5.7%. As BCE stock attempts to climb its way back, is there a buy case for investors today?

Let’s take a look at third-quarter results. I’ll break it down and review by segment.

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone

Source: Getty Images

Bell Communications and Technology

Recently released quarterly results from BCE offer glimmers of hope. The first thing I’ll highlight is BCE’s wireless churn rate, which is the percent of subscribers that cancel or fail to renew. This rate came in at 1.1% in the quarter, which was the lowest in four years. It’s going in the right direction.

Similarly, things are also looking up in BCE’s broadband business, which continued to add fibre customers and posted revenue growth of 5.1%. Customer churn was at a record low here, and the opportunity to add more customers on existing fibre networks remains strong.

With regard to pricing, trends are improving. BCE’s average revenue per unit (ARPU) fell 1.7% in the quarter. This compares to a decline of 2.3% in the second quarter. And it clearly shows that the rate of decline is decelerating. Management noted that wireless pricing has improved markedly and that at this pace, they expect pricing growth by mid-2027.

Finally, Bell Business Markets revenue, which accounts for 18% of total revenue, increased 9.2% to $1.1 billion. This was driven by a 41% increase in AI-powered solutions revenue.

Bell Media

One of the highlights of BCE’s results was the strength of its Bell Media division, which accounts for 13% of BCE’s total revenue.

In the quarter, Bell Media posted 9.7% growth in revenue to $803 million and an 8% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to $256 million. This strong performance was driven by a 9.5% increase in subscriber revenue, a 20% increase in total digital revenue, and a 9% increase in advertising revenue.

Capital spending to transform BCE

BCE’s capital intensity is rising, as the company is building out its fibre network and its AI fabric network. The AI fabric network delivers a secure, sovereign, sustainable ecosystem of data centres, partners, and solutions. This investment reflects an insatiable demand environment for compute. BCE is well-positioned in this ecosystem, which will be backed by its fibre network.

Building AI fabric infrastructure is an expensive undertaking, but it is one that should pay off in the long run. It’s important to remember that nothing is being built without having data centre contracts in hand first. At this time, existing contracts for these AI data centres represent $500 million in annual EBITDA. As data centres come online and they start generating revenue and earnings, their value will become increasingly evident.

The bottom line

So, what could one earn by investing $10,000 into this 5.7% yielding stock? Well, BCE’s dividend yield would earn you $572 of annual dividends. And any capital gains on BCE’s stock price, which could be substantial over the long term, would add to your return. BCE is still a recovery story, but it’s one that has strong potential for capital gains and a generous dividend yield to lean on while we wait.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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