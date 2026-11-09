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Income Investors! Enbridge’s Q3 Results and 5.8% Yield Make a Compelling Case

Enbridge is operating close to capacity as the energy sector benefits from strong demand. The stock is a good buy today.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Author Bio

Karen Thomas began her investment career in 1998 and spent more than a decade working as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at investment management firms, including a major mutual fund company and a major pension plan. After gaining extensive experience in the investment industry, she decided that individual investors deserved access to the same knowledge and insights to help them take greater control of their financial futures. After the birth of her second daughter, Karen left her investment management career to write for The Motley Fool, where she has been helping investors make sense of stocks and the stock market for more than 10 years. Her work focuses on identifying undervalued opportunities and helping investors take a long-term approach to building wealth. Outside of investing, Karen enjoys spending time with her family and staying active outdoors.

Education

  • Master of Science (MSc) in Finance
  • Bachelor of Commerce, major in Finance and minor in International Business
  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, earned in 2000

Areas of Expertise

Energy stocks, long-term investing, value investing, and contrarian investing.

Social Media Profiles

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Favorite Investment Quote

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge reported solid Q3 results with adjusted EPS of $0.49 (up from $0.46 last year), distributable cash flow up 4% to $2.7 billion, and reaffirmed guidance.
  • The company boasts 31 consecutive years of dividend increases with expected 5% compound annual growth ahead,
  • Enbridge has $38 billion in growth projects planned to capitalize on the energy super-cycle,

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) has been a solid outperformer in terms of both dividend yield and capital gains over the long term. But despite Enbridge’s strong Q3 results, Enbridge’s stock price is down almost 18% from its summer highs. This could be a great opportunity to load up on this energy giant.

Let’s take a look at the bull case for owning Enbridge stock today.

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income

Source: Getty Images

Q3 results reflect bullish energy fundamentals

Enbridge’s Q3 results were released on Friday. They reflected performance that was pretty much as expected. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.49 versus $0.46 in the same period last year. Distributable cash flow increased approximately 4% to $2.7 billion. And, most importantly, guidance was reaffirmed.

Underneath these numbers were a few key data points worth mentioning. Enbridge’s mainline continues to operate at or near capacity, highlighting the potential and the need for growth in North America’s energy infrastructure. This is obviously good for Enbridge.

In gas transmission, results were exceptionally strong. The opportunity here is growing as infrastructure that supports liquified natural gas (LNG) and power generation demand is in high demand. As per Enbridge’s management, “natural gas is one of the most attractive areas of growth across North America”.

Enbridge’s secure and growing dividend

Enbridge’s Q3 results add another data point to a long list of data points that reflect the stability and reliability of Enbridge stock’s operational and financial performance. As a result, it comes as no surprise that the dividend has a just as impressive track record.

In fact, Enbridge stock has a track record of 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. Looking ahead, this dividend is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% in the medium term. That’s significant dividend growth, which will be supported by the growth that’s expected in Enbridge’s business and cash flows over that same time period.

Growth opportunities to take Enbridge into unprecedented territory

The buildout of the energy ecosystem is happening at an accelerating pace, and as the government continues to implement pro-energy legislation, this will continue. Of course, Enbridge has been and will continue to be busy. In fact, the company has $38 billion worth of growth projects planned in the coming years.

For example, Enbridge stock has a set of high-quality opportunities that will support LNG as well as power generation demand. In gas transmission, increasing demand is being seen throughout North America. This is opening up opportunities to expand Enbridge’s footprint and presence in regions of high growth. Finally, in liquids, supply growth out of Western Canada is strong. Therefore, infrastructure must be expanded in order to support this supply. Enbridge is ready to meet this challenge.

We are heading into a period of rapid growth in the energy sector, and Enbridge stock is a smart way to gain exposure.

The bottom line

Rapidly rising power demand, population growth, manufacturing investment, LNG, and electrification are some of what is driving this energy super-cycle. From a global perspective, North America is so important for global energy security. As demonstrated in Enbridge’s Q3 results, this is all very good for the company. Looking ahead, Enbridge’s stock price will continue to benefit from these tailwinds.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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