Telus Dividend Safety: Is the Stock Still Worth Buying for Income?

The plan includes monetizing non-core assets and unlocking the equity value of its PureFibre network to strengthen the balance sheet, targeting specific financial metrics for long-term recovery and stability.

Telus Corporation's stock dipped 2.88% after reporting a 33% decline in EPS in Q3 due to an $800 million goodwill impairment, but a new Transformation Strategy focusing on debt reduction and growth investment is in place.

Telus Corporation (TSX: T) stock fell 2.9% after the third-quarter earnings release on November 6. The dip came on the initial response to a 33% year-over-year decline in earnings per share (EPS) to $0.16 due to an $800 million goodwill impairment of TELUS Health. However, the new management presented a Transformation Strategy that addresses the pressing issue of a fine balance between debt reduction and growth investment. If you are in it for the long term, Telus is a stock to add to your watchlist and monitor the strategy execution.

But if income is on your mind, Telus’s dividend is still not out of the woods.

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What is Telus doing to make its dividend safe?

Telus is using a two-pronged approach to safeguard its dividend: reduce debt and invest in growth.

To reduce debt, it is looking to monetize its non-core businesses of TELUS Health and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. In the earnings call, CEO Victor Dodig stated that it is in an advanced stage with a prospective buyer for one asset in the health portfolio. Telus is also looking to streamline and improve business processes to unlock $900 million in annual cost savings by the end of 2028.

But what caught my attention the most was the equitization of its PureFibre network.

Going back to its roots: Equitizing PureFibre network

In a world where space internet and artificial intelligence (AI) are stealing the limelight, Dodig is eyeing unlocking the equity value of Telus’s core strength, the PureFibre network. Even today, the fibre network is “the gold standard for broadband connectivity, delivering capabilities that alternative technologies, including cable and satellite, simply cannot match,” said Dodig in the earnings call.

The regulatory change opened PureFibre network to competitors, allowing them to lease the network. Dodig is looking to unlock value from its fibre infrastructure the way it did with its wireless tower infrastructure through Terrion.

Telus created a wireless operator company, Terrion, and sold a 49.9% equity interest to institutional investor La Caisse for approximately $1.26 billion. It used the money to reduce debt. The way Terrion operates, Telus manages mobile network coverage, reliability, and superiority, while La Caisse manages infrastructure development, site management, and third-party co-location. There is recurring income coming from Terrion, but the capital locked in the infrastructure was released.

If Telus manages to successfully unlock equity value from PureFibre, its balance sheet could strengthen significantly. So far, the company maintains its target to achieve 3 times net debt-to-adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 2028 from 3.6 times at present.

What should investors expect from Telus?

Telus has once again presented a practical and strong transformation strategy. The attention will be on its execution, for which management has also given three key metrics to watch for in every earnings report:

Free cash flow growth of 10%

Dividend payout ratio of 60% or lower

Leverage ratio of 3.6x or lower.

There could be some quarters wherein Telus reports revenue declines and net losses as it implements the transformation strategy. As long as the three key metrics are on track, the long-term recovery and a 5.9% yield could be the reason to hold.

Protect your portfolio from a downside

However, let us not rule out the possibility of execution falling apart, and the stock price falling further or the company pausing dividends. Unless balance sheet strength returns, Telus stock has a downside risk. Consider protecting your portfolio from the short-term downside of Telus with a safer dividend stock like CT REIT. More than 90% of its debt is from unsecured debentures of parent company Canadian Tire. The kind of debentures it has issued does not create a repayment obligation. They are renewed with a new yield. Moreover, CT REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5%.

With CT REIT, you get a 3% bonus on DRIP shares, a 3% average annual dividend growth, and a 5.4% annual yield. All the incentives Telus stopped are available in CT REIT.