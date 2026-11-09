Telus Reset its Dividend: Here’s My Buy, Sell, or Hold Take

A dividend cut changes the conversation. The company wants another chance with a smaller cheque. I’d judge that chance on what happens to the money being kept. If it reduces debt and strengthens the business, patience can pay. If it finances another distraction, the smaller dividend has bought shareholders very little. So, where does this telecom sit?

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Start with the new payment

Telus (TSX: T) reset its quarterly dividend to $0.1875 in July, a 55% reduction. Annualized, that’s $0.75 per share. At the recent price close of $12.46, the yield is about 6%. An old double-digit yield displayed on a financial website would badly overstate the income a new purchase can earn.

The company still owns wireless and fibre networks that customers use every day. Those networks are expensive to build, but an established subscriber base can generate recurring cash once construction slows. Telus also owns health and digital-service businesses, which make the investment more complicated than collecting monthly phone bills.

My starting position is hold for an existing, modest investment. For a new buyer, it’s a higher-risk recovery purchase. I’d keep essential retirement spending out of the decision, because repairing the balance sheet can take longer than the market would like.

Follow the money

Management expects the reset to save approximately $2.7 billion cumulatively through 2028 for debt reduction. That’s the purpose I’d hold it to. Lower debt can mean less cash disappearing into interest and more flexibility when equipment needs replacing or competition forces lower prices.

Telus reported net debt at about 3.5 times adjusted operating earnings in the second quarter, with a target of 3 times or less by the end of 2028. This compares borrowing with the earnings supporting it. The distance between those figures explains why a smaller dividend alone doesn’t finish the repair.

The telecom network can help close that gap. Fibre connections can reduce servicing costs and support customer retention, while more disciplined spending can leave cash after construction. I’d want those benefits reaching debt repayments, rather than being absorbed by expansion elsewhere.

What the income looks like

Here’s what a $10,000 budget buys before fees at the recent closing price. Annual income assumes four payments at the current quarterly rate.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT T $12.46 802 $0.75 $601.50 Quarterly $9,992.92

That leaves $7.08 unspent and pays about $150.38 quarterly, or $50.13 monthly on average. The attraction is a substantial starting payment without needing the former dividend restored. The cost is accepting that the business still has work to do before the income deserves more confidence.

The board now targets dividends at 45% to 60% of trailing free cash flow. Free cash flow (FCF) is what remains after capital spending under the company’s definition. For Telus, tying the payout more closely to available cash should help avoid promises that outrun the network’s financing needs. It’s a policy to assess against results, not permission to stop checking.

The part that could go wrong

Telus Digital faces customers automating work with artificial intelligence (AI), while wireless competition makes price increases difficult. If those pressures keep eating the cash freed by the dividend cut, the recovery can stall. Debt repayment and improved recurring cash generation would persuade me more than a rally in the shares.

I’d sell or trim if the position is too large for the reduced income, or if its original job was dependable spending money. Holding simply to recover the old purchase price puts the wrong number in charge. The money should stay only if the investment still deserves its place among Canadian dividend stocks.

Bottom line

I’d hold a modest position and demand progress before adding much more. A new investor comfortable with a turnaround could buy gradually inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), with sufficient room and other holdings alongside it. The dividend reset has given Telus time and cash to repair itself. Shareholders benefit if management turns both into a stronger business.