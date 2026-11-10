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Dividend Income vs Selling Shares: Which Strategy Generates Better Cash Flow?

When should you sell those shares that have outperformed and take the capital gain as a lump-sum cash inflow? Let’s look at Fortis as an example.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Author Bio

Karen Thomas began her investment career in 1998 and spent more than a decade working as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at investment management firms, including a major mutual fund company and a major pension plan. After gaining extensive experience in the investment industry, she decided that individual investors deserved access to the same knowledge and insights to help them take greater control of their financial futures. After the birth of her second daughter, Karen left her investment management career to write for The Motley Fool, where she has been helping investors make sense of stocks and the stock market for more than 10 years. Her work focuses on identifying undervalued opportunities and helping investors take a long-term approach to building wealth. Outside of investing, Karen enjoys spending time with her family and staying active outdoors.

Education

  • Master of Science (MSc) in Finance
  • Bachelor of Commerce, major in Finance and minor in International Business
  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, earned in 2000

Areas of Expertise

Energy stocks, long-term investing, value investing, and contrarian investing.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quote

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Dividend investing offers a reliable, predictable cash flow strategy exemplified by Fortis Inc., which has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.
  • Selling shares can provide one-time cash flow boosts and capitalize on high valuations, but introduces market timing and reinvestment risk.
  • For long-term investors seeking supplemental cash flows, dividend income is generally the better approach

For those of us looking for supplemental cash flows from our investments, the question of how to best achieve this is an important one.

Do we sell those shares that have outperformed and take the capital gain as a lump-sum cash inflow? Or do we hold on and continue to collect monthly or quarterly dividend income? Do we want to be opportunistic and monetize gains when we have the opportunity to do so? Or do we want a regular and reliable stream of dividend income for the benefits of long-term investing and compounding?

Let’s take a look.

traders work at stock exchange

Source: Getty Images

Compounding in action: A regular stream of growing dividends

Dividend income that is reliable, well-covered, safe, and growing is really the safest route to generating cash flows. A stock like Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) is a good example of this. Currently, Fortis shares have a dividend yield of 5.9%. This dividend stock has performed exceptionally well over the long run, and this shows in its track record.

dividend income, Fortis

This dividend income, or cash flow generation, has been reliable, predictable, and low-risk for investors. It came in the good times and the bad. It was resilient. And reinvesting it compounds the returns over the long term.

Selling shares monetizes gains and provides a one-time boost to cash flows

Building a portfolio of stocks for dividend income is the best way to set yourself up for regular cash flow payments well into the future. Selling shares is a less predictable strategy, as stock price movements are way less predictable than dividend payments.

Yet sometimes, selling shares can be a smart move to capture extra cash flows. For example, maybe you think a stock and/or the market is trading in bubble territory. In this case, selling at least some of your shares takes advantage of high valuations and pockets some of the gains. This cash flow can then be reinvested into a cheaper alternative. In the end, one can theoretically achieve strong returns in this scenario.

But it is the riskier strategy, as we have now just introduced reinvestment and market timing risks. Going back to Fortis stock, as you can see from its stock price graph below, its long-term performance has been very strong. So holding on to the stock and collecting Fortis’ growing dividend was the best move.

As a believer in finding the right companies and investing in them with a long-term horizon in mind, this strategy leaves me with a hint of discomfort. It asks investors to make market timing decisions and trades that are actually very easy to get wrong.

The bottom line

At the end of the day, as with most things in life, there is a lot of gray, or nuance, in the answer to this question. This means that the answer to this question depends. It depends on opportunity cost, and of course, it depends on risk tolerance and needs and goals.

But generally, for long-term investors, dividend income is the way to go for cash flow generation.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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