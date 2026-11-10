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Fortis vs. Emera: Which Utility Gives Dividend Investors the Better Deal?

Fortis gets my long-term dividend-growth preference, while Emera offers more current income from the same budget.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Emera pays about $104 more annually on the illustrated $10,000 budget.
  • Fortis has extended annual dividend-growth guidance of 4%–6% through 2031.
  • I’d choose Fortis while reinvesting and consider Emera for current spending.

A bigger utility dividend can buy more groceries today. A faster-growing one can help with the groceries that cost more 10 years from now. Choosing between those jobs is more productive than declaring every familiar power company a retirement stock. I’d compare the payment, the earnings behind it, and the spending needed to grow. For new money held for years, I’d pay some starting income for a clearer growth path.

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Source: Getty Images

FTS

Fortis (TSX: FTS) owns regulated electricity and gas utilities across North America. Its customers pay for networks and service, with regulators setting the framework for recovering costs and earning returns. Investment in transmission and reliability can therefore expand earnings without requiring the company to invent a new product.

Its November 3 update introduced a $32.2 billion investment plan for 2027 to 2031 and extended annual dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2031. The connection is that approved assets enter service, earn through customer rates, and support profit growth. The plan still needs financing, construction, and regulatory execution before all that potential becomes money for shareholders.

Fortis also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.665, or $2.66 annualized. I’d view the modest starting yield as the price of owning a business with a visible route to gradual increases. The danger is paying so much for that predictability that even successful execution produces a disappointing stock return.

EMA

Emera (TSX: EMA) owns regulated utilities including major operations in Florida and Atlantic Canada. Its investment plan also supports infrastructure growth, while customer needs provide recurring demand. The shareholder’s job is to distinguish growth in the company from growth attached to each share.

First-half adjusted earnings were $2.06 per share, slightly below $2.07 a year earlier. Additional shares helped finance the business while spreading earnings across more owners. That doesn’t erase the investment case, but it makes me less willing to assume every new project will translate quickly into a larger dividend.

The latest quarterly dividend is $0.74, annualizing to $2.96. First-half payments consumed about 71% of adjusted earnings for that period. I’d consider Emera for a larger starting payment, with financing costs, storm expenses, and customer-rate decisions setting the pace of future increases.

The same $10,000 decision

Using recent closes, here are alternative purchases before fees. Annual income assumes four quarters at the latest declared rate, including Fortis’s new payment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
FTS$83.58119$2.66$316.54Quarterly$9,946.02
EMA$70.08142$2.96$420.32Quarterly$9,951.36

Emera starts with about $104 more annual income. Its indicated yield is about 4.2%, against Fortis’s 3.2%. I’d give up that difference for Fortis’s clearer dividend-growth outlook if I were reinvesting for a decade. Someone spending the income now could reasonably prefer Emera.

What’s more, Fortis reports annualized total shareholder returns of 10.1% over five years and 10% over ten years through September 30, 2026. Those rates include dividends, so they aren’t amounts to which the current yield should be added.

At 10% compounded annually, $10,000 becomes approximately $25,937 after ten years. At a slower assumed 6%, it becomes about $17,908. The gap shows why price and future earnings deserve attention even for a familiar utility. Past returns provide context, while a retirement plan needs room for a less generous decade.

Bottom line

The Bank of Canada’s rate increase adds pressure to both businesses through borrowing costs and competition from interest-paying investments. I’d own either alongside other sectors and retain cash for near-term bills, rather than depending on share sales during a utility selloff.

Fortis gets my next purchase for growing dividend income, while Emera wins for a larger payment today. Held inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with enough room, reinvested dividends can add ownership as the utilities build. I’d let time and sensible entry prices do their part, giving future increases a chance to outgrow the smaller first cheque.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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