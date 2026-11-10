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How I’d Build Towards $400 a Month in Income Across 3 Canadian Stocks

Three Canadian businesses show the capital, purchases, and patience behind a $400 monthly income goal.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A $400 monthly target requires $4,800 in annual income.
  • Quarterly dividends can fund monthly transfers through a cash balance.
  • Contributions and reinvestment can shorten the path to the target.

A $400 monthly investment paycheque could cover a proper chunk of household life. It could pay a utility bill, help with groceries, or make retirement feel less dependent on the next benefit deposit. Getting there starts with the size of the investment, rather than finding a miraculous dividend. I’d build towards roughly $125,000, using three different businesses as a starting framework.

hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

The target

The goal is $4,800 a year. At a 4% portfolio yield, dividing $4,800 by 0.04 gives $120,000. I’d allow a little more capital because real share prices don’t fit a spreadsheet perfectly, and I don’t want every dollar of expected income already promised to a bill.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter the income and withdrawals from Canadian tax. Deposits must fit personal contribution room, including unused room carried forward. A $125,000 account can include years of growth. It doesn’t give everyone permission to deposit $125,000 today.

Give each business a job

Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) supplies banking income from lending, wealth management, and other financial services. Its latest third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share covered the $1.14 quarterly dividend twice. Keeping roughly half those adjusted earnings gives the bank resources to absorb loan losses and support growth.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) adds regulated electricity and gas operations. Its new five-year investment plan supports assets that can earn through customer rates, while management extended annual dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2031. For this plan, that’s a route towards future raises, with construction costs and regulatory decisions setting the pace.

Choice Properties (TSX: CHP.UN) adds an actual monthly distribution from commercial property, including grocery-anchored locations. I’d give it a smaller role in a broader portfolio. Its second-quarter adjusted property cash-earnings payout was about 90%, leaving less breathing room than the headline monthly schedule might suggest.

The purchases

Here’s an equal-budget allocation of about $41,667 per holding, using recent closes. Shares and units are rounded down, fees are excluded, and income assumes the latest payments continue.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
BNS$134.50309$4.56$1,409.04Quarterly$41,560.50
FTS$85.03490$2.66$1,303.40Quarterly$41,664.70
CHP.UN$15.262,730$0.78$2,129.40Monthly$41,659.80
TOTAL3,529$4,841.84$124,885.00

The $4,841.84 annual total averages $403.49 monthly, with $115 unspent. Only Choice pays monthly. I’d gather the quarterly bank and utility payments in cash, then make a regular household transfer. The calendar becomes manageable without choosing stocks purely for their payment dates.

Build before spending

Starting with $10,000 and adding $500 at each month-end reaches about $125,000 in roughly 12 years at an assumed 6% annual total return. A 4% return takes roughly 14 years. Contributions do much of the early work, while reinvestment gradually adds more ownership.

Fortis reports a 10% annualized total shareholder return over the decade through September 30, 2026. That’s company history, not this portfolio’s record. I’d use the slower planning rates above. Total returns already include reinvested dividends, so adding the yield again would count the same money twice.

Dividend cuts, refinancing costs, and weaker lending can change the outcome. I’d review the businesses annually and increase contributions when affordable. Inflation also means that $400 will buy less in a decade, giving rising income a job beyond simply making the statement look better.

Bottom line

I’d start building this dividend portfolio with the income reinvested and a cash reserve elsewhere. Reaching the target inside a TFSA takes room, capital, and time. The reward is a payment supported by several businesses, with future contributions and dividend growth helping it take on more of the household budget.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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