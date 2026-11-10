How much to invest in CT REIT for $1,000 a year in dividends

Strategic Investment for Dividend Growth: By leveraging CT REIT’s dividend reinvestment plan and its 3% bonus on reinvested dividends, investors can reach a $1,000 annual dividend target in five years with a smaller initial investment of $14,000.

Comparing Yields and Investment Requirements: CT REIT offers a higher yield and requires a smaller investment ($18,571) than Granite REIT ($24,537) to achieve an annual dividend of $1,000, thanks to its 5.4% yield compared to Granite's 4%.

Would you be willing to invest $24,500 to earn $1,000 every year, which grows alongside inflation? What if you could get similar returns for $6,000 less at $18,571? That is the difference between the distributions of two REITs.

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) pays a 4% annual yield and grows dividends by an average annual rate of 3%. It buys warehouses and storage facilities in five countries and keeps selling lower-yielding properties to buy higher-yielding ones.

CT REIT (TSX: CRT.UN) pays a 5.4% annual yield and grows dividends by an average annual rate of 3%. It buys retail stores from Canadian Tire and leases them back to the retailer. It has a longer lease and 1.5% annual lease appreciation.

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How to earn $1,000 a year in dividends

Both have lower leverage than their peers, which makes the yield safer. However, you can earn a lot more from CT REIT than from Granite REIT for the same investment amount. For instance, to earn $1,000 in annual dividends, you need to buy 1,030 units of CT REIT, which will cost you $18,571 at $18 per unit. To earn the same amount from Granite REIT, you will have to shell out $24,537.

Stock Stock price Investment Amount Number of shares Dividend per share Annual Dividend Monthly Dividend Granite REIT $87 $24,537 282 $3.55 $1,001.10 $83.43 CT REIT $18 $18,571 1030 $0.97 $999.10 $83.26

The above example shows that unit price or dividend per share in dollar terms does not matter. What matters is the yield, the dividend growth rate, and the safety and sustainability of this dividend. Both CT REIT and Granite REIT have safe dividends. However, CT REIT earns rent from retail stores, which have a higher yield.

CT REIT does not sell property as frequently as Granite REIT, saving on brokerage and property transaction costs. Moreover, it has the right of first refusal on any property Canadian Tire wants to buy for its store. Add to it no marketing cost and assured occupancy. All these improve operating efficiency, resulting in a payout ratio of 72.5%. Granite also has a lower payout ratio of 64%, but its dividend yield is also lower than CT REIT’s. Both CT REIT and Granite REIT deserve a spot in your portfolio to diversify risk.

How much to invest in CT REIT for $1,000 a year in dividends

If your target is to earn $1,000 a year in dividends in five years, you can reduce your investment amount. One option is to buy 889 units and let the 3% dividend growth help you reach the $1,000 target by 2031. The five-year wait reduces your initial investment to $16,029.

Purchase price Investment Amount Number of shares purchased Year Dividend per share Annual Dividend in 2027 $18 $18,571 1,030 2026 $0.97 $999.10 2027 $1.00 2028 $1.03 2029 $1.06 2030 $1.09 $16,029 889 2031 $1.12 $999.68

Another option is to use a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). CT REIT DRIP adds a 3% bonus on the reinvested dividend amount and allocates DRIP shares accordingly. If you reinvest your monthly dividends for five years, compounding could help you reduce your investment further.

A $14,000 investment today can buy 778 units. The assumption is that you start earning annual dividends from 2027 onwards, with dividends growing by 3% and the stock price rising by $1 every year.

The 778 units will earn $763.68 in annual dividends, and CT REIT will allot DRIP shares worth $786.59 after adding a 3% bonus on dividends. This reinvestment will help you reach your target in 2031, with a $14,000 investment.

Stock Price Year CT REIT DRIP Shares Total Share Count CT REIT Annual Dividend Per Share CT REIT Annual Dividend Income Dividend Amount After Adding a 3% Bonus $18.00 2026 778 $0.00 $0.00 $18.00 2027 0.00 778.00 $0.982 $763.68 $786.59 $19.00 2028 41.40 819.40 $1.011 $828.44 $853.30 $20.00 2029 42.66 862.06 $1.041 $897.73 $924.66 $21.00 2030 44.03 906.10 $1.073 $971.89 $1,001.04 $22.00 2031 46 952 $1.105 $1,051.31 $1,082.85

How much to invest depends on how you invest and for how long. It is never about investing more, but staying invested for the long term.