Want to earn $400 a month tax free in your TFSA? See how Timbercreek Financial and Diversified Royalty could get you there with about $45,000.

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $400 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

High dividend yields carry payout risks, so size each position with care and focus on diversification.

Timbercreek yields about 13% but pays out nearly all of its distributable income. Diversified Royalty yields about 8% with more cushion.

About $45,000 in a TFSA, split between Timbercreek Financial and Diversified Royalty, could pay roughly $400 a month with no tax owed.

Canadians can turn the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) into a source of monthly passive income by owning quality dividend stocks that offer a monthly payout.

In this article, I have identified two high-yield dividend stocks that should be on top of your monthly income watchlist in November 2026.

Source: Getty Images

How much do you need in a TFSA to earn $400 a month tax-free?

Canadians seeking to earn $400 a month in tax-free dividend income will need to invest around $120,000 at a 4% yield. If the dividend yield rises to 6%, the investment falls to $80,000. Basically, the dividend yield and share price of a company have an inverse relationship.

In 2026, the TFSA contribution room has increased to $7,000, bringing the maximum cumulative contribution room to $109,000.

Notably, dividends or capital gains earned by qualified investments in a TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Should you own this 13% dividend stock in the TFSA?

Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) is a Canada-based non-bank commercial real estate lender that provides customized debt financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. The company focuses on structured bridge and transitional loans secured by income-producing commercial properties, with an emphasis on multi-family residential assets across Canada.

It aims to generate stable monthly dividend income and preserve capital for shareholders. In November 2026, it offers an annual dividend of $0.69 per share, which translates to a yield of over 13%.

On its July 30 earnings call, the company reported distributable income of 14.6 million, or $0.18, indicating a payout ratio of 97%.

Here’s why the loan book looks conservative.

Most of Timbercreek’s loans sit first in line. About 94% are first mortgages, so Timbercreek gets repaid before other lenders.

Roughly 81% are properties that bring in rent, such as apartment buildings.

On average, Timbercreek lent 68.3% of each property’s value.

Stage 3 balances, which are defined as loans under stress, have fallen by 51% over the last two quarters. However, about 20% of the portfolio is still in Stage 2 or Stage 3, well above the usual 7% to 10%. Resolving those loans has a cost, and higher credit loss provisions cut net income to $7.8 million in Q2 from $12.4 million in the prior quarter.

Why Diversified Royalty’s 8% yield looks steadier

Diversified Royalty (TSX: DIV) is a multi-royalty corporation and pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share, or a yield of almost 8%.

In Q3, it reported revenue of $31.5 million, up from $18.3 million in the year-ago period. Its combined contribution rose to $24.9 million from $19.6 million, while distributable cash climbed 21.9% to $15.5 million.

The payout ratio improved to 86.9% from 91.9%, which leaves more room compared to Timbercreek.

In July, the company sold about 12.3 million shares at $4.66 and used the money to fund the $38.5 million acquisition loan for the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business.

What a $400 a month TFSA portfolio looks like

You need to invest about $45,200 split evenly between the two TSX dividend stocks to earn $400 a month in passive income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Timbercreek Financial $5.20 4,346 $0.0575 $250 Monthly Diversified Royalty $3.62 6,243 $0.02375 $150 Monthly

Over the last five years, a similar investment in the two monthly dividend stocks would be worth around $62,000 today, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

In this period, Timbercreek has delivered negative returns while Diversified Royalty has almost doubled.

We can see that investing in a dividend stock with a lower payout and a sustainable yield is a much better option than chasing high-yield stocks.