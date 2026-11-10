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How to Use a TFSA to Generate $400 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

Want to earn $400 a month tax free in your TFSA? See how Timbercreek Financial and Diversified Royalty could get you there with about $45,000.

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Aditya Raghunath
Author Bio Aditya Raghunath is a financial writer and equity researcher who has spent more than a decade exploring investing and personal finance. Recognizing how complex financial markets can feel to everyday investors, he turned to equity research and financial journalism to help readers make informed decisions through clear, data-driven analysis. His work has been featured on financial platforms including Benzinga, Barchart, TIKR, and TheStreet.com. Aditya focuses on helping investors identify resilient businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong cash flows, and the potential to compound wealth over the long term. Outside of financial research, Aditya enjoys travelling with his family, exploring new cultures, and following global economic developments. Education Master's degree in Finance and Marketing Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. equities, growth and value stocks, dividend investing, dividend sustainability, portfolio strategy, asset allocation, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), long-term compounding, macroeconomic trends, interest rates, inflation, and sector rotation. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quote "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." — Warren Buffett
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Key Points
  • About $45,000 in a TFSA, split between Timbercreek Financial and Diversified Royalty, could pay roughly $400 a month with no tax owed.
  • Timbercreek yields about 13% but pays out nearly all of its distributable income. Diversified Royalty yields about 8% with more cushion.
  • High dividend yields carry payout risks, so size each position with care and focus on diversification.

Canadians can turn the TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) into a source of monthly passive income by owning quality dividend stocks that offer a monthly payout.

In this article, I have identified two high-yield dividend stocks that should be on top of your monthly income watchlist in November 2026.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

How much do you need in a TFSA to earn $400 a month tax-free?

Canadians seeking to earn $400 a month in tax-free dividend income will need to invest around $120,000 at a 4% yield. If the dividend yield rises to 6%, the investment falls to $80,000. Basically, the dividend yield and share price of a company have an inverse relationship.

In 2026, the TFSA contribution room has increased to $7,000, bringing the maximum cumulative contribution room to $109,000.

Notably, dividends or capital gains earned by qualified investments in a TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Should you own this 13% dividend stock in the TFSA?

Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) is a Canada-based non-bank commercial real estate lender that provides customized debt financing solutions to commercial real estate investors. The company focuses on structured bridge and transitional loans secured by income-producing commercial properties, with an emphasis on multi-family residential assets across Canada.

It aims to generate stable monthly dividend income and preserve capital for shareholders. In November 2026, it offers an annual dividend of $0.69 per share, which translates to a yield of over 13%.

On its July 30 earnings call, the company reported distributable income of 14.6 million, or $0.18, indicating a payout ratio of 97%.

Here’s why the loan book looks conservative.

  • Most of Timbercreek’s loans sit first in line. About 94% are first mortgages, so Timbercreek gets repaid before other lenders.
  • Roughly 81% are properties that bring in rent, such as apartment buildings.
  • On average, Timbercreek lent 68.3% of each property’s value.

Stage 3 balances, which are defined as loans under stress, have fallen by 51% over the last two quarters. However, about 20% of the portfolio is still in Stage 2 or Stage 3, well above the usual 7% to 10%. Resolving those loans has a cost, and higher credit loss provisions cut net income to $7.8 million in Q2 from $12.4 million in the prior quarter.

Why Diversified Royalty’s 8% yield looks steadier

Diversified Royalty (TSX: DIV) is a multi-royalty corporation and pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share, or a yield of almost 8%.

In Q3, it reported revenue of $31.5 million, up from $18.3 million in the year-ago period. Its combined contribution rose to $24.9 million from $19.6 million, while distributable cash climbed 21.9% to $15.5 million.

The payout ratio improved to 86.9% from 91.9%, which leaves more room compared to Timbercreek.

In July, the company sold about 12.3 million shares at $4.66 and used the money to fund the $38.5 million acquisition loan for the Mr. Lube + Tires franchisor business.

What a $400 a month TFSA portfolio looks like

You need to invest about $45,200 split evenly between the two TSX dividend stocks to earn $400 a month in passive income.  

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Timbercreek Financial$5.204,346$0.0575$250Monthly
Diversified Royalty$3.626,243$0.02375$150Monthly

Over the last five years, a similar investment in the two monthly dividend stocks would be worth around $62,000 today, after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

In this period, Timbercreek has delivered negative returns while Diversified Royalty has almost doubled.

We can see that investing in a dividend stock with a lower payout and a sustainable yield is a much better option than chasing high-yield stocks.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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