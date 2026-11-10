OAS Clawback Worries? I’d Check Where My Dividend Stocks Are Held

The account holding a dividend stock can change its effect on OAS, even when the cash payment is identical.

A dividend can arrive as real cash and still look larger to the tax system than it feels in your bank account. For retirees near the Old Age Security (OAS) recovery threshold, that difference can reduce another payment they were counting on. Before selling a good income stock, I’d check the account holding it. Sometimes the investment needs a different home, rather than a farewell.

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The tax return counts differently

The federal government starts recovering OAS when individual income passes the applicable threshold. For 2026 income, that threshold is $95,323, affecting the July 2027 to June 2028 payment cycle. The recovery rate is 15% of income above the threshold, up to the OAS available to recover.

Eligible Canadian dividends in a taxable account are grossed up by 38%. In everyday terms, $1,000 of cash dividends adds $1,380 to taxable income before the dividend tax credit. That credit helps calculate income tax, but it doesn’t remove the grossed-up amount from the income used for OAS recovery.

Suppose a retiree is already exactly at the threshold before that dividend. The extra $1,380 can create $207 in OAS recovery, alongside the dividend’s ordinary income-tax treatment. Someone well below the threshold may have no recovery at all. It’s the interaction with the rest of the person’s income that decides the effect.

Give the account a job

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) income and withdrawals generally don’t affect federal income-tested benefits. The same Canadian dividend received there can therefore support spending without adding to the OAS calculation. Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) withdrawals are generally taxable, so sheltering growth in those accounts doesn’t mean the eventual spending comes out tax-free.

That makes a TFSA attractive for retirement flexibility, provided contributions fit the available room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the next calendar year. Moving shares from a taxable account can also trigger a capital gain, and a loss on an in-kind TFSA contribution isn’t deductible. I’d price that transfer before making it.

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) combines insurance and wealth management and operates globally, including in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Insurance protection and customer savings create earnings opportunities beyond one part of the Canadian economy. I’d consider it for a retirement account that seeks both dividends and room for future business growth.

Second-quarter core earnings were $1.09 per share, compared with a quarterly dividend of $0.49. The dividend used about 44% of that adjusted profit. For Manulife, keeping the remaining earnings helps finance growth and provides protection against investment-market and insurance-claim surprises.

At the recent closing price of $62.80, the annualized $1.94 dividend yields about 3.1%. Here’s a $10,000 budget in whole shares before fees, assuming four current-rate payments.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT MFC $62.80 159 $1.94 $308.46 Quarterly $9,985.20

Those shares pay about $77.12 quarterly. In a taxable account, the annual cash dividend adds about $425.67 to income after the gross-up. If all of that falls above the recovery threshold, the additional OAS recovery is about $63.85. In a TFSA, that dividend generally adds nothing to the benefit calculation.

Bottom line

I’d consider Manulife for its earnings and payment coverage first, then use the account to improve the result. Equity markets, investment assumptions, and claims can all hurt profits. Avoiding $64 of potential recovery wouldn’t justify a poor investment or a large taxable gain created by a rushed transfer.

I’d build future Canadian dividend income in a TFSA when personal room and the wider retirement plan support it. An existing TFSA can supply spending without enlarging taxable income, leaving more flexibility as pensions and RRIF withdrawals begin. Better account placement can let a growing dividend do more for the household over the years ahead.