Scotiabank vs. BMO: Which Bank Would I Choose for Retirement Income?

Choosing a retirement bank stock isn’t a contest to find the branch you visit most often. The investment has a different job from your chequing account. It needs to produce income you can afford to hold through a rough economy, while leaving enough profit for the dividend to grow. Between these two familiar names, I’d favour the larger starting payment, provided the business is earning its way towards a stronger future.

Source: Getty Images

BNS

Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) combines Canadian banking with substantial international operations. Its strategy is shifting capital towards a North American corridor, including Canada, the United States, and Mexico, while reducing exposure to some lower-return businesses. I’d want that focus to improve earnings quality, rather than simply make the company sound less complicated.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings reached $2.28 per share, against a $1.14 quarterly dividend. The payment used half of adjusted profit. For a bank, retained earnings help support lending and absorb losses when borrowers struggle, so a dividend that leaves something behind has more room to handle an uneven economy.

Its core equity capital ratio was 13.1%. This measures the bank’s highest-quality capital against risk-weighted assets, giving another view of the buffer behind the business. International economic and currency risks remain, but the capital and earnings leave more to assess than the yield alone.

BMO

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) owns Canadian banking and wealth operations alongside a substantial U.S. business. Its commercial lending and investment-management activities can provide growth beyond domestic mortgages. Improving returns from its expanded U.S. operation remains central to the shareholder case.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings were $3.96 per share, up 22%. The $1.71 quarterly dividend used about 43% of that adjusted result, leaving a somewhat larger earnings cushion than Scotiabank’s. That’s a reason to take BMO seriously even when its starting yield is lower.

Reported earnings were weaker than the adjusted figure, partly because of items excluded from management’s operating comparison. I’d keep those costs in mind rather than treating the adjusted profit as cash automatically available for distribution. The U.S. business also needs to improve profitability without letting expansion expenses swallow the benefit.

The next $10,000

Here are alternative purchases using recent closing prices, with whole shares rounded down and fees excluded. Annual payments assume four quarters at the latest declared dividend rate.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BNS $131.17 76 $4.56 $346.56 Quarterly $9,968.92 BMO $240.56 41 $6.84 $280.44 Quarterly $9,862.96

Scotiabank produces about $66 more annually on that budget. Its indicated yield is around 3.5%, against BMO’s 2.8%. That isn’t enough extra income to excuse a weaker business indefinitely, but it gives Scotiabank the edge for the retirement-income job while its earnings and capital remain supportive.

BMO could suit someone prioritizing the lower adjusted payout ratio and potential U.S. recovery. I’d choose it for those reasons, rather than assuming a familiar bank must be the safer purchase. Both can face higher credit losses if businesses and households struggle with borrowing costs.

Bottom line

I’d buy gradually and keep other industries alongside the bank. A portfolio holding several Canadian banks can still depend heavily on the same economy, property market, and funding conditions. Adding a utility or another business with different customers can diversify the earnings supporting the spending plan.

Account placement also changes the net payment. Eligible dividends in a taxable account receive a tax credit but are grossed up for income reporting, which can affect OAS. TFSA income generally avoids that interaction, with enough personal contribution room required for new deposits.

Scotiabank gets my next retirement-income purchase among these Canadian dividend stocks. I’d reinvest while still working and let further contributions build the share count. If its more focused strategy keeps improving earnings, the payment can have more support behind it when retirement spending finally begins.