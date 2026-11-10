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To Collect $150 a Month From Granite REIT, Here’s the Investment You’d Need

Granite’s current monthly distribution requires 508 units, or about $43,119, to reach a $150 monthly income target.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Key Points
  • The current rate pays approximately $150.27 monthly on 508 units.
  • The target costs $43,119.04 at the recent closing price.
  • Contributions and reinvestment can shorten the path from a smaller starting holding.

A monthly payment feels more satisfying when it covers a bill you recognize. Internet, insurance, or part of the grocery shop suddenly has an income source of its own. The catch is that the investment needed can be larger than the cheque makes it sound. For a $150 monthly target from this industrial landlord, the current payment points towards roughly $43,100 in units.

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Source: Getty Images

Turn the target into units

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) pays a monthly distribution of $0.2958 per unit, annualizing to $3.5496. Dividing $150 by $0.2958 gives just over 507 units. Since I can’t buy a fraction in this example, I need 508 whole units to reach the target.

At the recent close of $84.88, those units cost $43,119.04 before fees. The distribution yield is about 4.2%, so the income comes from a fairly substantial investment. I’d make sure that amount fits the portfolio before letting one appealing monthly payment decide the allocation.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
GRT.UN$84.88508$3.5496$1,803.20Monthly$43,119.04

The holding produces approximately $150.27 monthly if the rate continues. One fewer unit would pay about $149.97, just below the goal. This is an actual monthly schedule, with a future purchase qualifying according to the relevant record date rather than automatically receiving a payment already declared.

The buildings behind the payment

Granite owns industrial properties in North America and Europe. Tenants use them for activities including manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Rental income supports the distribution, while leases, property improvements, and acquisitions can add earnings over time.

Its second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $1.26 per unit. AFFO adjusts property earnings for items including maintenance and leasing costs. Three monthly distributions at the current rate total $0.89, or about 70% of that quarter’s AFFO. That leaves cash earnings after the payment, which helps finance investment and absorb weaker periods.

Existing properties also generated 8.3% growth in cash-based operating income at constant exchange rates. This removes currency movements from the comparison, showing that leasing and rent changes contributed to the result. For Granite, stronger rent from the properties already owned can improve the income base without requiring an endless acquisition programme.

Building towards the full holding

Someone starting with $10,000 could buy 117 units for $9,930.96. Those units would pay roughly $34.61 monthly at the current rate. Reinvesting that income and adding savings builds towards the larger holding without requiring the full $43,119 on day one.

To illustrate the time involved, growing $10,000 to the current target balance takes about 25.1 years at a 6% annual total return without further contributions. At 4%, it takes about 37.3 years. Those returns include reinvested distributions. Adding the yield again would count the same income twice, and future unit prices and payments will change the target.

Industrial demand can weaken, tenants can leave, and refinancing can become more expensive. Granite also has meaningful exposure to Magna-related properties. I’d keep emergency savings outside the holding and add other businesses alongside it, even if the monthly distribution stays covered.

Bottom line

I’d build Granite gradually for monthly dividend income, with the payment reinvested until needed. Holding it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax, with sufficient personal contribution room required. New savings can bring the goal forward, while stronger rental earnings can help the eventual payment grow beyond the first bill it covers.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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