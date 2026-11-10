To Collect $150 a Month From Granite REIT, Here’s the Investment You’d Need

A monthly payment feels more satisfying when it covers a bill you recognize. Internet, insurance, or part of the grocery shop suddenly has an income source of its own. The catch is that the investment needed can be larger than the cheque makes it sound. For a $150 monthly target from this industrial landlord, the current payment points towards roughly $43,100 in units.

Source: Getty Images

Turn the target into units

Granite REIT (TSX: GRT.UN) pays a monthly distribution of $0.2958 per unit, annualizing to $3.5496. Dividing $150 by $0.2958 gives just over 507 units. Since I can’t buy a fraction in this example, I need 508 whole units to reach the target.

At the recent close of $84.88, those units cost $43,119.04 before fees. The distribution yield is about 4.2%, so the income comes from a fairly substantial investment. I’d make sure that amount fits the portfolio before letting one appealing monthly payment decide the allocation.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT GRT.UN $84.88 508 $3.5496 $1,803.20 Monthly $43,119.04

The holding produces approximately $150.27 monthly if the rate continues. One fewer unit would pay about $149.97, just below the goal. This is an actual monthly schedule, with a future purchase qualifying according to the relevant record date rather than automatically receiving a payment already declared.

The buildings behind the payment

Granite owns industrial properties in North America and Europe. Tenants use them for activities including manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics. Rental income supports the distribution, while leases, property improvements, and acquisitions can add earnings over time.

Its second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were $1.26 per unit. AFFO adjusts property earnings for items including maintenance and leasing costs. Three monthly distributions at the current rate total $0.89, or about 70% of that quarter’s AFFO. That leaves cash earnings after the payment, which helps finance investment and absorb weaker periods.

Existing properties also generated 8.3% growth in cash-based operating income at constant exchange rates. This removes currency movements from the comparison, showing that leasing and rent changes contributed to the result. For Granite, stronger rent from the properties already owned can improve the income base without requiring an endless acquisition programme.

Building towards the full holding

Someone starting with $10,000 could buy 117 units for $9,930.96. Those units would pay roughly $34.61 monthly at the current rate. Reinvesting that income and adding savings builds towards the larger holding without requiring the full $43,119 on day one.

To illustrate the time involved, growing $10,000 to the current target balance takes about 25.1 years at a 6% annual total return without further contributions. At 4%, it takes about 37.3 years. Those returns include reinvested distributions. Adding the yield again would count the same income twice, and future unit prices and payments will change the target.

Industrial demand can weaken, tenants can leave, and refinancing can become more expensive. Granite also has meaningful exposure to Magna-related properties. I’d keep emergency savings outside the holding and add other businesses alongside it, even if the monthly distribution stays covered.

Bottom line

I’d build Granite gradually for monthly dividend income, with the payment reinvested until needed. Holding it inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax, with sufficient personal contribution room required. New savings can bring the goal forward, while stronger rental earnings can help the eventual payment grow beyond the first bill it covers.