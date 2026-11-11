Dollarama’s Small Dividend Isn’t the Main Reason I’d Consider the Stock

A dividend that barely buys a coffee can still belong to a serious investment. The company might have better plans for its cash than sending most of it straight back to shareholders. For a patient investor, the prize is a business that turns retained profits into larger future profits. The catch is paying a price that leaves some of that success for the buyer.

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Let the business keep working

If a retailer can open productive stores, improve distribution, and buy goods efficiently, reinvesting cash can create more value than paying it out immediately.

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) earns from everyday low-price shopping. Its sourcing scale and store network help it offer familiar items at prices that keep customers returning. A shareholder owns part of that operation, including its opportunities beyond Canada, rather than a promise that every purchase will produce a large cash payment.

Its Canadian comparable-store sales rose 5.4% in the latest fiscal second quarter. That measures growth at established locations, making it harder to mistake newly acquired stores for stronger spending at existing shops. For Dollarama, it supports the idea that the Canadian business still has room to sell more through the network already built.

Growth has to reach each share

Diluted earnings rose 11.2% to $1.29 per share. That’s encouraging because each share’s slice of profit grew despite the costs and weaker profitability attached to the Australian business. Expanding overseas can create a longer runway, but it can also make the combined business less profitable while management fixes operations.

I’d judge that expansion by future profits and cash rather than the number of new pins on a map. Canada’s formula benefits from local experience, buying power, and a familiar customer. Repeating those economics somewhere else takes execution, with spending arriving before the full benefit.

That makes the purchase price especially important. The recent close was $220. Even a strong business can produce a disappointing investment if buyers assume every international plan will work beautifully and on time.

Earning income

The current quarterly dividend is $0.12, or $0.48 annualized. At that price, the indicated yield is about 0.22%. Here’s a $10,000 budget using whole shares, before fees, assuming four payments at the current rate.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DOL $220.00 45 $0.48 $21.60 Quarterly $9,900.00

That leaves $100 in cash and produces $5.40 each quarter. Nobody’s funding retirement from that payment alone. The investment needs earnings growth and a sensible eventual valuation to do most of the work.

Multiplying the latest quarterly earnings by four gives $5.16. Against $220, that’s about 42.6 times annualized quarterly earnings. Retail quarters vary, so this isn’t a full-year earnings forecast. It does show how much investors are paying relative to the current profit pace.

A demanding entry point

Suppose earnings rose 8% annually for five years, while the valuation fell from that 42.6 multiple to 30. The combined price effect would be only about 3.5% over the whole period, before dividends. Good operating growth could be largely swallowed by paying less for each dollar of earnings later.

That’s an illustration of valuation risk, not my earnings prediction. It explains why I’d wait for a more comfortable entry rather than calling a popular retailer a bargain because its products are inexpensive. A stock and a shopping basket have different price tags.

I’d consider Dollarama for long-term Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) growth, with enough room and other holdings already in place. I’d choose other Canadian dividend stocks for spending income today. Mixing up those jobs makes both the dividend and the investment feel disappointing.

Bottom line

Dollarama stays on my watchlist for its ability to reinvest and grow earnings. At this price, I’d be patient. A better entry or stronger sustained profits could give the next decade more room to reward shareholders, with the small dividend remaining a bonus along the way.