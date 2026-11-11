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Starting With $10,000 at 40: How I’d Build Future Retirement Income

A $10,000 start becomes more powerful when monthly contributions join reinvested returns.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Starting with $10,000 and adding $500 monthly creates a repeatable retirement plan.
  • At 6%, the twenty-five-year illustration reaches about $381,063.
  • Future income depends on capital, yields, taxes, and inflation.

Despite what you might think, forty isn’t too late to start building retirement income. It is an excellent age to stop expecting a small stack of cash to do a pension’s job overnight. A $10,000 beginning can grow into something substantial, especially with regular additions. I’d focus first on owning more productive businesses, giving the income years to develop before asking it to support my life.

woman stares at chocolate layer cake

Source: Getty Images

Time’s still on your side

I’d keep emergency savings separate, then invest the $10,000 through an account that fits my tax position and available room. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax on growth and withdrawals. A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can provide a deduction, with withdrawals generally taxable later. The better fit depends partly on today’s tax rate versus the rate when spending begins.

For the illustration, I’d use a TFSA with sufficient personal room. Unused room carries forward, and investment growth doesn’t use more room. New contributions still have to fit. That distinction becomes more important once the account balance grows beyond one year’s deposit limit.

Then I’d automate $500 after each monthly payday. Saving after all the spending is finished gives every tempting purchase a vote. A standing transfer makes retirement an ordinary bill, which is less exciting than a hot stock and far more repeatable.

Room to grow

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) could supply one part of the portfolio. It earns from insurance, wealth, and asset management, including growth opportunities in Asia. Its third-quarter core earnings were $1.24 per share, while its quarterly dividend remained $0.49.

The payment used about 39% of that adjusted earnings measure. For a business that must retain capital for policyholders and investment risk, the leftover earnings are part of the growth case. I’d still keep its position beside other industries, rather than turn a good insurer into my entire retirement plan.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) could add regulated utility exposure. Its investment programme supplies electricity and gas infrastructure that can earn through approved customer rates. Dividend-growth guidance of 4% to 6% annually through 2031 gives the holding a role in building future income, with financing and regulatory risks alongside it.

Show the runway

Here are balances starting with $10,000 and adding $500 at each month-end. Returns are assumed annual total returns, converted to monthly rates, with dividends reinvested. Figures are rounded and exclude fees.

YEARS INVESTEDBALANCE AT 4%BALANCE AT 6%
10$88,150$99,145
20$203,832$258,791
25$281,082$381,063

By age 65, the 6% illustration reaches about $381,063 from $160,000 of total contributions. At a future 4% dividend yield, that balance could supply about $15,243 annually, or $1,270 monthly. The 4% return path would supply around $937 monthly at the same future yield.

That’s how capital growth can help create income later. It doesn’t mean the portfolio must yield 6% today. Chasing a large current payment can distract from the earnings and reinvestment that help build the eventual balance.

Considerations

Manulife’s published five-year total return through December 2025 turned $100 into $281.09, including reinvested dividends. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23%. I’d use the much slower planning rates in the table rather than expect a repeat.

Those historical returns already include dividends. Adding today’s yield to them would count income twice. Once I begin spending dividends, that cash also stops buying more shares, so the building phase and retirement phase need different expectations.

Inflation will reduce what the projected payments buy. I’d raise contributions when earnings allow and spread the account across more businesses and markets. A dividend cut in one holding shouldn’t decide the whole retirement date.

Bottom line

I’d use the first $10,000 to establish a long-term investment portfolio, then let contributions and compound growth do the heavy lifting. The goal at 40 is to establish a habit that funds ordinary life. By retirement, that habit can own enough businesses to help pay for it.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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