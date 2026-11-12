A proposed merger changes the Canadian Utilities comparison, while Hydro One still requires price discipline.

Canadian Utilities vs. Hydro One: Which Dividend Stock Would I Hold for 15 Years?

A 15-year utility investment should outlast a few interest-rate scares. It also needs to survive the less dramatic problem of paying too much for dependable earnings. Electricity and gas bills keep arriving, but shareholders still depend on regulators, financing, and sensible management. Between two familiar utilities, a major proposed merger now makes the long-term choice less straightforward than comparing dividend streaks.

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CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) supplies energy infrastructure, including electricity and natural gas networks. Regulated assets can earn through approved customer rates, giving investors a more structured earnings model than betting directly on the price of power.

In October, Canadian Utilities, Emera, and ATCO announced a combination. Under the agreement, outside Class A Canadian Utilities shareholders would receive 0.755 Emera shares for each share held. Required approvals remain outstanding. A new buyer therefore needs to want the proposed future investment as well as the business currently trading.

That’s a different 15-year decision from buying a standalone utility and expecting it to stay much the same. The combined operation would broaden exposure, while adding merger execution and the eventual financing and regulatory demands of a larger company.

H

Hydro One (TSX: H) operates Ontario electricity transmission and distribution. Transmission moves power over longer distances, while distribution connects local customers. It earns through regulated service, with new infrastructure potentially increasing the asset base on which it can earn an approved return.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $0.62 per share from $0.54. For shareholders, that means more profit attached to each share. Investment needs to translate into that kind of improvement, since a bigger spending plan alone doesn’t pay a dividend.

The quarterly payment is $0.3531, annualizing to $1.4124. At the recent close of $57.18, the indicated yield is about 2.5%. I’d be paying for future earnings and dividend growth as well as current income, making entry discipline part of the holding strategy.

Creating cash

Here’s what separate $10,000 budgets buy at recent prices. Canadian Utilities currently produces about $100 more annual income on that budget. Its yield is around 3.5%. That larger payment is relevant for someone spending the income now, but it shouldn’t be projected unchanged over 15 years if the merger completes.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CU $53.27 187 $1.8492 $345.80 Quarterly $9,961.49 H $57.18 174 $1.4124 $245.76 Quarterly $9,949.32

The exchange ratio also means a Canadian Utilities purchase is partly a decision about Emera’s future share value. I’d review the final transaction terms and resulting payment policy before treating the current income advantage as permanent. Until closing, the businesses continue independently.

Considerations

For new money, I’d prefer Hydro One’s simpler operating exposure, with a lower entry price than today’s. At a 3% starting yield, for example, the current annual dividend implies $47.08 per share. A 15-year horizon can make waiting feel unnecessary, but the starting price still affects the return.

Growing $10,000 at an assumed 6% total return produces about $23,966 after 15 years. At 4%, it becomes about $18,009. Both include reinvested dividends, illustrating how modest annual differences accumulate.

Higher borrowing costs, storm repairs, and unfavourable rate decisions can reduce either utility’s progress. I’d keep the holding among other Canadian dividend stocks and avoid using money needed soon. Essential service doesn’t turn the shares into guaranteed savings.

Bottom line

Hydro One is my 15-year preference for a long-term Canadian portfolio, with the purchase waiting for a more comfortable price. Canadian Utilities could suit someone deliberately choosing the proposed combined business. I’d wait for that transaction to become clearer while giving Hydro One’s future earnings a price I can live with.