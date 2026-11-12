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Canadian Utilities vs. Hydro One: Which Dividend Stock Would I Hold for 15 Years?

A proposed merger changes the Canadian Utilities comparison, while Hydro One still requires price discipline.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian Utilities shareholders face a proposed exchange into Emera shares.
  • Hydro One offers focused Ontario electricity-network exposure.
  • I’d prefer Hydro One at a more comfortable starting yield.

A 15-year utility investment should outlast a few interest-rate scares. It also needs to survive the less dramatic problem of paying too much for dependable earnings. Electricity and gas bills keep arriving, but shareholders still depend on regulators, financing, and sensible management. Between two familiar utilities, a major proposed merger now makes the long-term choice less straightforward than comparing dividend streaks.

A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) supplies energy infrastructure, including electricity and natural gas networks. Regulated assets can earn through approved customer rates, giving investors a more structured earnings model than betting directly on the price of power.

In October, Canadian Utilities, Emera, and ATCO announced a combination. Under the agreement, outside Class A Canadian Utilities shareholders would receive 0.755 Emera shares for each share held. Required approvals remain outstanding. A new buyer therefore needs to want the proposed future investment as well as the business currently trading.

That’s a different 15-year decision from buying a standalone utility and expecting it to stay much the same. The combined operation would broaden exposure, while adding merger execution and the eventual financing and regulatory demands of a larger company.

H

Hydro One (TSX: H) operates Ontario electricity transmission and distribution. Transmission moves power over longer distances, while distribution connects local customers. It earns through regulated service, with new infrastructure potentially increasing the asset base on which it can earn an approved return.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $0.62 per share from $0.54. For shareholders, that means more profit attached to each share. Investment needs to translate into that kind of improvement, since a bigger spending plan alone doesn’t pay a dividend.

The quarterly payment is $0.3531, annualizing to $1.4124. At the recent close of $57.18, the indicated yield is about 2.5%. I’d be paying for future earnings and dividend growth as well as current income, making entry discipline part of the holding strategy.

Creating cash

Here’s what separate $10,000 budgets buy at recent prices. Canadian Utilities currently produces about $100 more annual income on that budget. Its yield is around 3.5%. That larger payment is relevant for someone spending the income now, but it shouldn’t be projected unchanged over 15 years if the merger completes.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
CU$53.27187$1.8492$345.80Quarterly$9,961.49
H$57.18174$1.4124$245.76Quarterly$9,949.32

The exchange ratio also means a Canadian Utilities purchase is partly a decision about Emera’s future share value. I’d review the final transaction terms and resulting payment policy before treating the current income advantage as permanent. Until closing, the businesses continue independently.

Considerations

For new money, I’d prefer Hydro One’s simpler operating exposure, with a lower entry price than today’s. At a 3% starting yield, for example, the current annual dividend implies $47.08 per share. A 15-year horizon can make waiting feel unnecessary, but the starting price still affects the return.

Growing $10,000 at an assumed 6% total return produces about $23,966 after 15 years. At 4%, it becomes about $18,009. Both include reinvested dividends, illustrating how modest annual differences accumulate.

Higher borrowing costs, storm repairs, and unfavourable rate decisions can reduce either utility’s progress. I’d keep the holding among other Canadian dividend stocks and avoid using money needed soon. Essential service doesn’t turn the shares into guaranteed savings.

Bottom line

Hydro One is my 15-year preference for a long-term Canadian portfolio, with the purchase waiting for a more comfortable price. Canadian Utilities could suit someone deliberately choosing the proposed combined business. I’d wait for that transaction to become clearer while giving Hydro One’s future earnings a price I can live with.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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