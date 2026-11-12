Replacing a $500 monthly bill starts with a realistic capital target and an income plan that can grow.

How Much Would You Need in a TFSA to Replace a $500 Monthly Bill?

Imagine one stubborn household bill leaving your employment income alone. The insurance, groceries, or utility payment still exists, but investments take over the job. A $500 monthly target gives saving a purpose you can recognize. It also needs more capital than a tempting dividend advertisement might suggest. I’d begin with the annual spending goal and build the account to support it.

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Work backwards from the bill

The target is $6,000 annually. At a 4% dividend yield, dividing $6,000 by 0.04 produces a $150,000 portfolio. A 3% yield requires $200,000, while 5% requires $120,000. A larger yield lowers the initial capital requirement, with payment risk still needing its own assessment. A portfolio can lose market value while paying dividends, and a company can reduce the payment.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax on income and withdrawals. A large account balance can include years of investment growth, but new deposits must fit personal contribution room. Unused room carries forward, while withdrawals generally return as room the following calendar year.

Put businesses behind the target

Scotiabank (TSX: BNS) can provide part of the banking income. Its latest adjusted quarterly earnings covered the current dividend twice. That retained profit helps support lending and loan-loss capacity, giving the payment a foundation beyond the appeal of a familiar bank brand.

Fortis (TSX: FTS) adds electricity and gas utility earnings. Its new investment plan and dividend-growth guidance through 2031 connect future income to infrastructure entering regulated service. Construction and financing still have to work, so I’d allow time for spending to become earnings.

Choice Properties (TSX: CHP.UN) contributes monthly property distributions. Grocery-anchored tenants help support recurring rent, although the latest adjusted property cash-earnings payout was about 90%. I’d keep this holding proportionate, since a thin cushion can become more uncomfortable when borrowing costs rise.

What the purchases could pay

Here’s a roughly $160,000 equal-budget example at recent closes. Whole shares and units are rounded down, fees are excluded, and annual income assumes current payment rates continue.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT BNS $134.50 396 $4.56 $1,805.76 Quarterly $53,262.00 FTS $85.03 627 $2.66 $1,667.82 Quarterly $53,313.81 CHP.UN $15.26 3,494 $0.78 $2,725.32 Monthly $53,318.44 TOTAL 4,517 $6,198.90 $159,894.25

The investment produces about $516.58 monthly on average, leaving roughly $16.58 above the $500 target. I’d retain that excess rather than immediately find another bill for it. Only Choice pays monthly, so bank and utility dividends would be collected in cash for scheduled transfers.

Three holdings illustrate the calculation rather than finish the diversification. I’d spread a real retirement account across more businesses and markets. The account needs enough flexibility that a single dividend reduction doesn’t decide whether the household can pay a recurring expense.

Build towards the balance

Starting with $10,000 and adding $500 at each month-end reaches $150,000 in roughly fourteen years at an assumed 6% annual total return. At 4%, it takes about sixteen years. Those returns include reinvested dividends, so adding the yield again would overstate the result.

Fortis’ reported annualized total shareholder return was 10% over the decade through Sept. 30, 2026. That’s one company’s history, not the portfolio’s forecast. With that in mind, I’d plan with the slower rates and keep contributions flexible rather than assume the best past period will repeat on command.

Inflation also changes the destination. At 2% annual inflation, a $500 bill becomes about $610 after 10 years. I’d revisit the target annually and raise contributions when affordable, giving future dividend growth a chance to help preserve purchasing power.

Bottom line

I’d build the capital first, using compound growth and a diversified group of Canadian dividend stocks. The income target makes progress tangible, while reinvestment does more work before spending begins. Eventually, one bill can leave the paycheque alone, with the next goal funded by the same patient habit.