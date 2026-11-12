Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Suncor Stock: The Dividend Test I’d Use When Oil Prices Swing
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Suncor Stock: The Dividend Test I’d Use When Oil Prices Swing

Suncor’s dividend increase needs to be assessed beside cash after investment and a weaker-oil stress test.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Suncor’s new annualized dividend is $2.64 per share.
  • Free funds flow comes after capital spending under the company’s definition.
  • Essential spending needs income sources outside oil.

An oil dividend can look safest when the oil market is doing all the work. That’s exactly when I’d make the test tougher. I want to know whether a company has cash left after maintaining its operations, how much it promises shareholders, and what happens when the good prices leave. A fresh dividend increase is welcome, with the harder decision just behind it. That’s why today we’re looking at this energy giant.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

Start after the necessary spending

An energy producer’s operating cash flow still has to fund investment. Wells, plants, maintenance, and replacement work aren’t optional decorations. Comparing the dividend with cash after capital spending gives a clearer sense of what remains for shareholder payments and debt.

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) combines oil production with refining and the Petro-Canada retail network. Refining can help when cheaper crude improves the margin on finished products. It doesn’t provide complete protection, since weak fuel demand or operating problems can pressure the downstream business too.

Its November 3 results reported third-quarter free funds flow of about $5.2 billion. That’s cash after capital investment under Suncor’s definition. For shareholders, it provides resources for dividends, repurchases, and debt decisions after a major spending claim has already been met.

Compare the dividend commitment

Suncor raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.66. Annualized, that’s $2.64 per share. The increase gives an income investor more cash per share, while also increasing the recurring payment the business has to support through the next weaker market.

At the recent close of $100.84, the indicated yield is about 2.6%. Here’s what a $10,000 budget buys in whole shares, before fees, assuming four payments at the new rate.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
SU$100.8499$2.64$261.36Quarterly$9,983.16

That leaves $16.84 unspent. The holding would generate $65.34 quarterly, or a $21.78 monthly average. It’s a modest starting payment, so I’d own Suncor for total business returns as well as income rather than expect the yield to carry the entire case.

Make the difficult year visible

My next step is comparing the dividend with cash generated under weaker conditions, while keeping unavoidable spending in the picture. Today’s strong free funds flow is evidence of capacity now. It doesn’t establish the same cash level when oil falls or maintenance increases.

For a shareholder-level stress illustration, a 25% dividend reduction would take the example’s annual income from $261.36 to $196.02. A 50% reduction would leave $130.68. Those aren’t forecasts, but show whether the holding’s role in a household plan is proportionate to the business risk.

Suncor cut its dividend in 2020. It has since rebuilt the payment substantially, but the history is a reason to keep energy income flexible. Refining and a large asset base didn’t prevent a reduction in an exceptionally difficult demand environment.

Buybacks have a different job

Share repurchases can increase each remaining share’s claim on future earnings when they exceed new issuance. The value still depends on the purchase price and the cash available. I’d rather management reduce discretionary repurchases during a weak period than borrow heavily to preserve an impressive return-of-capital headline.

That distinction gives Suncor another way to manage its cash without changing every dividend cheque. It also means shareholders shouldn’t treat a strong year’s repurchase pace as a permanent obligation. Financial flexibility can protect future earning power.

I’d hold it among other Canadian dividend stocks, with businesses outside commodities supporting essential spending. A position inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can generally shelter Canadian tax, with enough room required. The account doesn’t make an energy loss disappear.

Bottom line

I’d buy Suncor gradually for an integrated energy business with substantial current cash generation. The test is cash remaining after necessary investment, followed by a dividend commitment that can survive less favourable prices. Strong quarters should help build resilience, giving future shareholders more reasons to stay through the next ordinary oil slump.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

Buy 1,225 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $300/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock’s attractive yield and strong growth outlook make it worth considering for investors aiming to generate $300…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Champion Every Canadian Needs in Their TFSA 

| Puja Tayal

Find out why investing in dividends through a TFSA can effectively protect your earnings from inflation and taxes.

Read more »

Natural gas
Energy Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock: A 6.5% Payout Each Month

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Peyto Exploration and Development is growing its dividend as natural gas fundamentals continue to improve.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Utilities vs. Hydro One: Which Dividend Stock Would I Hold for 15 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A proposed merger changes the Canadian Utilities comparison, while Hydro One still requires price discipline.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Energy Stocks

Retirees: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn an Average of $386 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can help boost average returns while reducing risk.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in Late 2026?

| Daniel Da Costa

With demand for natural gas expected to grow significantly in the coming years, is TC Energy stock worth buying before…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Energy Stocks

Cenovus Energy: What $10,000 Could Earn in Dividends After Its Latest Results

| Joey Frenette

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) looks like a deep-value dividend juggernaut worth loading up on after the post-earnings dip.

Read more »

dividend stocks are a good way to earn passive income
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties vs. Whitecap: Which Energy Stock Fits an Income Portfolio?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Freehold supplies more starting income, while Whitecap offers a different route through production growth.

Read more »