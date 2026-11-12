The next $500 can work harder when the account fits your tax situation, with Metro offering a fresh retirement-stock example.

TFSA vs. RRSP: Where I’d Put the Next $500 for Retirement

Regular contributions and reinvestment can build more future income than the first dividend suggests.

A tax refund can feel like getting paid to save. The catch arrives later, when retirement withdrawals come with a tax bill of their own. I’d choose where the next $500 goes by looking at both ends of the deal. Then I’d invest it in a business with a reason to keep earning long after this year’s refund has disappeared. Especially if it’s going to be something I’ll hold onto for decades into the future.

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Give the refund a job

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax on investment growth and withdrawals. Contributions aren’t deductible. A Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) can provide a deduction within available limits, while ordinary withdrawals are generally taxable. Either account can hold eligible Canadian shares, so choosing the account comes before choosing the investment.

Suppose a $500 RRSP contribution is fully deductible at a 30% marginal tax rate. It reduces tax by $150. Spending that savings leaves $500 invested for retirement. Reinvesting it puts more money to work, which is why the refund needs a destination before it lands.

For an equal-cost comparison, contributing approximately $714.29 produces $214.29 in tax savings at that rate, leaving a $500 net cost. That requires sufficient room and enough cash to fund the larger deposit before receiving the savings.

Compare the spending money

If both investments double, the TFSA holds $1,000 and the RRSP approximately $1,428.57 before tax withdrawal. Here’s what remains, using illustrative withdrawal rates and rounded figures.

ACCOUNT AND WITHDRAWAL TAX RATE AMOUNT AVAILABLE TO SPEND TFSA $1,000 RRSP at 20% $1,143 RRSP at 30% $1,000 RRSP at 40% $857

The RRSP comes out ahead at a lower withdrawal tax rate. At the same rate, the comparison broadly ties. That makes today’s tax bracket and tomorrow’s expected income more relevant than the size of the refund alone.

Benefits can change the outcome too. TFSA income and withdrawals generally don’t affect federal income-tested benefits. Taxable retirement withdrawals can affect eligibility, making withdrawal flexibility valuable even when someone’s ordinary income-tax rate looks modest.

Put the deposit to work

Metro (TSX: MRU) offers a different retirement holding from another bank or insurer. It operates grocery and pharmacy businesses, serving needs that don’t disappear when consumers postpone holidays or new furniture. I’d consider it for a mix of future earnings growth and dividends.

The company is converting 10 Ontario Metro stores to its Food Basics discount banner. That connects investment to customers looking for lower prices. Successful conversions could help retain their spending, although restructuring costs arrive before the full benefit.

The latest quarter also showed why essential shopping doesn’t guarantee smooth profits. Adjusted earnings fell to $1.24 per share, with a labour dispute hurting distribution. I’d want operating recovery alongside the discount-store changes before building a large position.

A small purchase can grow

At the recent close of $99.96, $500 buys five shares for $499.80 before fees. The current quarterly dividend of $0.4075 annualizes to $1.63, giving those shares $8.15 in annual income if maintained. The starting yield is approximately 1.6%, so earnings growth needs to do much of the work.

I’d buy gradually rather than expect that first dividend to finance retirement. At an assumed 6% annual total return, $500 invested monthly for 20 years grows to approximately $226,719 before fees. That includes reinvested dividends and represents a diversified portfolio illustration, rather than a forecast for Metro.

I’d take an available employer match first, subject to its terms. Beyond that, I’d favour the RRSP when today’s deduction rate clearly exceeds the expected withdrawal rate. I’d favour the TFSA when flexibility leads. Both require room, and ordinary RRSP withdrawals generally don’t restore it.

Bottom line

I’d consider Metro among Canadian dividend stocks for patient retirement savings, with other industries alongside it. Whether held inside a TFSA or an RRSP, consistent deposits can build ownership. Giving the tax savings a job can help today’s contribution buy more of tomorrow’s retirement.