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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 12

Rising natural gas prices could help TSX energy stocks extend their gains today, while falling oil, gold, and silver prices may limit a broader market rally despite signs of easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

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Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • The TSX Composite rebounded 241 points as surging natural gas prices, renewed tech buying, and fresh earnings helped lift Canadian stocks.
  • Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) jumped 6.4% on a new share buyback plan, while Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) plunged 12.3% on soaring project costs.
  • Rising natural gas prices could support the TSX at the open today, while weaker metals prices and fresh corporate earnings may keep investors cautious.

Despite weaker metals prices amid geopolitical risks, the Canadian stock market staged a recovery on Wednesday as surging natural gas prices, renewed buying in tech stocks, and fresh corporate earnings helped improve investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 241 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 36,412 – extending its month-to-date gains to 2.2%.

Even as some key sectors like mining and real estate faced selling pressure, solid gains in energy, technology, and heavyweight industrial stocks helped lift the TSX benchmark.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Kinaxis (TSX: KXS) jumped 6.4% to $229.37 per share, placing it among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks. This rally in KXS stock came after the Ottawa-based supply chain software provider announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange had approved its new share buyback program.

Under this plan, Kinaxis can repurchase up to 2.7 million of its common shares, representing roughly 10% of its publicly available shares, between November 13, 2026, and November 12, 2027. Notably, the company bought back and cancelled more than 1.5 million shares under its previous repurchase program. The renewed buyback approval appeared to boost investor confidence in KXS stock, helping fuel its rally.

Celestica, Bird Construction, and Parex Resources were also among the day’s top gainers, with each climbing by at least 5.3%.

In contrast, shares of Lithium Americas (TSX: LAC) plunged by 12.3% after the Vancouver-based lithium developer released its third-quarter 2026 results and updated construction costs for its Thacker Pass project in Nevada. The company raised its estimated cost for the project’s first phase to US$3.83 billion from US$2.93 billion, reflecting an increase of nearly 31%.

Lithium Americas attributed the higher costs mainly to rising labour expenses, construction challenges, tariffs, and logistics costs. Despite reporting continued construction progress and targeting mechanical completion by late 2027, the sharp increase in project costs raised investor concerns about its future profitability, triggering a selloff in LAC stock.

Boyd Group Services, Superior Plus, and Eldorado Gold were also among the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each slipping by at least 5.4%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, BlackBerry, Telus, Whitecap Resources, and Ivanhoe Mines were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Natural gas prices reached their highest level since January in early Thursday trading, which could help TSX energy stocks extend their gains at the open today. However, most other commodity prices, including oil, gold, and silver, trended lower in early morning trading, potentially limiting the broader TSX benchmark’s upside.

With no major economic releases due, Canadian investors could find some encouragement in signs that Washington remains reluctant to resume large-scale military operations against Iran.

Meanwhile, investors will assess the latest quarterly results from Exchange Income, Northland Power, Stantec, G Mining Ventures, Sienna Senior Living, DPM Metals, Choice Properties REIT, Birchcliff Energy, Hudbay Minerals, Brookfield, and Canadian Tire, which could influence trading in their respective stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2026 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Brookfield Corporation, Celestica, Enbridge, Kinaxis, and Sienna Senior Living. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, Enbridge, Kinaxis, Parex Resources, Stantec, Superior Plus, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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