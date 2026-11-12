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What $25,000 in Manulife Could Add to Your Annual Dividend Income

A $25,000 Manulife budget provides about $755 annually, with a clear trade-off between spending and reinvesting.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • The example buys 389 whole shares for $24,962.13.
  • Current dividends would produce $754.66 annually.
  • Reinvested returns and dividend growth can build future income.

A $25,000 investment won’t buy a private island. It could buy a regular contribution towards the decidedly less glamorous bills that keep arriving at home. I’d start with the current cheque, then decide whether the company has enough earnings left to make the future one larger. So, let’s look at one to consider now.

groceries get more expensive as inflation rises

Source: Getty Images

MFC

Manulife Financial (TSX: MFC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.485 on November 4. At four payments a year, that’s $1.94 per share annually. Using the recent TSX close of $64.17, a $25,000 budget buys 389 whole shares before fees. Here’s the purchase, assuming the current payment continues for four quarters.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
MFC$64.17389$1.94$754.66Quarterly$24,962.13

The actual investment is $24,962.13, leaving $37.87 in cash. Annual dividends would total $754.66, arriving as approximately $188.67 quarterly. That’s a monthly average of $62.89, so I’d collect the cash and arrange my own monthly transfer if using it for bills.

The business behind it

Manulife earns from insurance, wealth, and asset management across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. That gives it opportunities beyond one country’s insurance market. It also brings different claims patterns, investment risks, regulations, and currencies into the shareholder’s account.

Its latest quarterly core earnings were $1.24 per share. Against the $0.485 dividend, the payment used approximately 39% of this adjusted earnings measure. For Manulife, retaining the rest helps fund growth and maintain capital for the obligations it makes to policyholders.

Reported earnings were lower, so I’d keep the adjusted measure in perspective. Insurance results can move with markets and changes in assumptions. The income case needs a resilient underlying operation, with enough financial capacity to handle those less cooperative periods.

Today’s yield and tomorrow’s growth

The starting yield is about 3.02%. That’s $1.94 divided by $64.17. It’s a meaningful contribution to income, with the potential for future dividend increases, rather than a payment large enough to do every part of retirement planning on its own.

Suppose the annual dividend grew 4% while the share count stayed unchanged. The current $754.66 would become about $918 after five increases and $1,117 after ten. That’s dividend-growth math, so of course, it doesn’t predict Manulife’s declarations or include additional shares from reinvesting.

During the building years, I’d reinvest if the stock remained sensibly valued and the position wasn’t already too large. At the reference price, one year’s dividends could buy 11 additional whole shares, with cash left over. Those shares would add $21.34 in annual income at the current rate.

Historical accuracy

Manulife’s published return history includes reinvested dividends. Its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is now sitting at about 23% at writing. So here’s what that could look like, based on historical growth.

PERIOD ENDVALUE OF ORIGINAL $100
December 2020$100.00
December 2023$151.62
December 2025$281.09

I’d use a slower rate for planning. At an assumed 6% annual total return, $25,000 becomes roughly $44,771 after 10 years. A future 4% dividend yield on that balance would provide about $1,791 annually. The return includes reinvested income, so today’s 3.02% yield isn’t added again.

That illustration also assumes dividends aren’t being spent along the way. Spending the current payment provides a benefit now, while reinvesting leaves more capital invested to support future growth. Neither choice should be hidden inside a growth projection.

I’d hold Manulife among other Canadian dividend stocks, with sufficient personal room if buying inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Insurance claims, weaker markets, and investment losses can affect both earnings and dividends. A diversified account and emergency savings give the holding time to recover.

Bottom line

I’d consider Manulife for a growing income allocation, buying gradually rather than making one insurer the retirement plan. Today’s roughly $755 annual payment is a starting contribution. Retained earnings, reinvestment, and future raises could eventually give the same holding a larger job in the household budget.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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