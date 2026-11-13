5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold With $1,000

Investment in Quality Stocks: You don't need $2,500 to buy quality stocks; focus on the business model, potential for long-term returns, and strategic buying, holding, and selling decisions based on changing conditions.

You don’t need $2,500 to buy a good stock. The share price doesn’t determine a stock’s quality. You should look at the business model, how the company generates returns, and whether it can continue to do so for the long term. When you have your reason to invest in a stock, you can determine when to buy (at the dip), hold (during the rally), and sell (when the reason to hold no longer applies).

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Five Canadian stocks to buy and hold with $1,000

Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) is at a sweet spot in Canada’s infrastructure growth story, with an order backlog that keeps growing. Its third-quarter 2026 order backlog grew 30% year-over-year to $13 billion, even after it completed some orders and grew revenue and earnings per share by 36.7% and 61.2%, respectively. Its order backlog is spread across 10 strategic markets, customers, and regions.

Its 200% rally in a year has priced in the current order backlog, but there is room for more capital appreciation with more order wins. Large capital investment projects and order backlogs will continue to drive the share price.

Freehold Royalties stock

Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) is a stock to buy for its 6.3% annual dividend yield. The company earns royalties on the oil extracted on its property. Although oil prices fell to $88 in November, it is unlikely to fall below US$60.

Freehold can continue paying dividends even at US$50/barrel WTI. The correction in oil prices presents a buying opportunity, as it is unlikely to ease until the US-Iran war ends. Until then, you can buy and hold Freehold stock and enjoy regular monthly payouts. Consider selling when WTI crude falls below US$60 and stays there for more than a quarter.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRT.UN) is another stock to buy for high monthly dividend payouts. The REIT has been cashing out on its Walmart partnership, leasing retail stores to Walmart and Walmart-anchored retailers. As the REIT builds city centres around its Walmart stores, its debt has increased. However, it improved its third-quarter 2026 distribution payout ratio to 95.8% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) after adjustments compared to 102.2% a year ago, by reducing sustaining capital expenditure. The improved ratio makes SmartCentres REIT a safer dividend stock to hold, but a sell if this ratio stays above 98% for more than two to three consecutive quarters.

Lundin Gold stock

Lundin Gold (TSX: LUG) is a stock to hold in these uncertain times. Gold is the go-to reserve that many central banks are accumulating when they get a chance as their confidence in the US dollar shakes. Lundin Gold is a stock to buy and hold as long as the gold price remains above $3,500/oz. It has zero debt and a low all-in sustaining cost of $1,037/oz in the third quarter of 2026. It pays a fixed dividend of $0.3 per share, and 50% of normalized free cash flow above $300 million is paid as a variable dividend.

The company declared variable dividends of $0.84 per share, hinting the stock is still a buy for its dividend and gold price-driven stock price appreciation.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ)is a stock to buy at the current dip before it rallies to a new high.

The oil and gas company has among the lowest mid-$40/barrel breakeven, which includes dividends. It has also achieved its net debt target of below $13 million and will now accelerate its share buyback at an estimated $800 million per month in November and December. If the company maintains its routine, 8–10% dividend growth could be on the cards in March 2027. CNQ is a stock to own for the long term.