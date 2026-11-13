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Enbridge vs. TC Energy: Which Pipeline Stock Fits a Retirement Portfolio?

Enbridge gives me the bigger cheque today. TC Energy makes a case for investors who want more exposure to growing natural gas demand.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Enbridge’s recent price implied a yield of about 5.9%.
  • TC Energy’s quarterly dividend of $0.8775 implies a yield of about 4.0%.
  • I’d choose Enbridge for current spending and judge TC Energy on the cash from new gas projects.

Retirement bills have a pretty rude disregard for the price of oil. The property tax is due whether crude has a banner month or spends the week rolling downhill. That’s why I’d look at how an energy business gets paid before deciding whether its dividend can help cover a bill.

Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Toll over cargo

A pipeline moves a product for someone else. Depending on the agreement, it might earn fees for transporting fuel or for keeping capacity available. The producer still cares what it can sell the fuel for. The pipeline owner’s immediate concern is usually whether the shipper can pay and whether there’s enough demand for the route over time.

That can make pipeline income less jumpy than a producer’s. It still takes money to keep a pipeline running, build the next one and repay the people who lent you the construction money. Those costs compete with the dividend for cash. A pipeline with a large project budget may need to borrow before any of the new cash arrives. I’d look at when those projects start billing customers and when the debt comes due. The two calendars can tell me why a company’s payout rises more slowly than its operations.

I’d start by assigning Canadian dividend stocks a job. For money I’ll spend this year, I’d favour cash generation from assets already in use. If I have a few years before withdrawals start, I’m more willing to own a business that’s still bringing its next sources of cash online.

Two routes to an energy cheque

Enbridge (TSX: ENB) moves crude on its Mainline, transports natural gas and owns gas utilities. That mix gives it several ways to collect money. Its November update said it had brought more than $3 billion of gas transmission projects into service, moving that spending closer to earning cash for shareholders.

TC Energy (TSX: TRP) is more focused on natural gas pipelines, alongside power investments. It raised its 2026 outlook for comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to $11.8 billion to $12 billion. That measure shows what the operations can earn before items such as borrowing costs. I’d look for some of that improvement to flow through to cash after bills.

At recent prices, Enbridge paid $3.88 annualized on a $66.14 share, or about 5.9%. TC Energy paid $3.51 annualized on an $87.52 share, or about 4%. Both pay quarterly, and that difference makes it worth asking how much growth I’m expecting from the lower starting cheque.

Earning income

Here’s what separate $10,000 purchases could pay over a year at the latest rates. Each row is a separate alternative, rounded down to whole shares before fees.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
ENB$66.14151$3.88$585.88Quarterly$9,987.14
TRP$87.52114$3.51$400.14Quarterly$9,977.28

Enbridge’s 2026 guidance calls for $5.70 to $6.10 per share in distributable cash flow, a company measure of cash available after selected costs. Its current annualized dividend takes about two-thirds of the midpoint. I’d want to see the gap stay healthy through periods of expensive financing. For a retiree who wants to spend $50 a month, even Enbridge’s example gets close without quite reaching it. I’d plan the transfer using the actual annual amount, then make up the difference from other investments rather than stretch for a larger pipeline position.

TC Energy’s new projects can support growing income, especially where customers need more gas for power generation or export. If construction runs late, the bills can arrive before the revenue. I’d avoid counting on both pipelines as if they were two completely separate safety nets, even when I hold them inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

I’d pick Enbridge for a retirement portfolio that needs a bigger contribution now. I’d revisit TC Energy if I can buy it at a better starting yield or see more of that growing gas business come through in the cash shareholders can spend.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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