Keyera, Exchange Income, and North West show how roughly $285,000 could generate an average of $750 a month in dividends.

How I’d Build Towards $750 a Month Without Putting All My Money in One Stock

Starting with $10,000 and adding $750 monthly could reach the target in roughly seventeen years at 6%.

Three different businesses spread the income across energy infrastructure, aviation, manufacturing, and essential retail.

A $750 monthly dividend goal could take a satisfying bite out of retirement bills. Getting there shouldn’t mean handing one company responsibility for the groceries, insurance, and electricity. I’d spread the job across businesses earning money in different ways, then build enough capital that the income doesn’t depend on finding the biggest yield on the screen. So without beating around the bush, let’s get into it.

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Give the goal a price

The annual target here is $9,000. At a 4% dividend yield, that requires $225,000. A 3% yield needs $300,000. You get the picture. I’d let the quality and price of the businesses determine the capital requirement, rather than force the portfolio into a yield target.

The three-stock example below needs roughly $285,000 at current prices. That’s more than the original illustration, because this mix offers a lower starting yield. The trade-off is diverse business exposure, with room to pursue future earnings and dividend growth.

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) generally shelters Canadian tax on income and withdrawals. New deposits must fit personal contribution room, including unused room carried forward. A large account balance can include years of growth, while withdrawals generally restore room the following calendar year.

The stocks

Keyera (TSX: KEY) processes, transports, and stores energy products. Producers need that infrastructure to reach customers, giving it an income source beyond directly selling oil. Its quarterly dividend increased to $0.5625 in August, or $2.25 annualized. Integrating acquired operations and managing debt remain important risks.

Exchange Income (TSX: EIF) adds aviation, aerospace, and manufacturing businesses. Its monthly dividend is $0.24 per share. The latest second-quarter report showed its trailing dividend payout at 55% of its cash-flow measure after maintenance capital spending. That retained cash helps fund equipment, acquisitions, and financial flexibility, although aircraft costs and acquisition execution can interrupt progress.

North West Company (TSX: NWC) supplies food and other essentials in underserved markets, including northern Canadian communities. Its September dividend increase brought the quarterly payment to $0.42. Essential shopping supports recurring demand, while freight costs and customer purchasing power influence how much profit remains. I’d own it for the retail earnings behind the cheque.

Earning $750

Here are $95,000 budgets for each holding at recent share closes. Shares are rounded down, fees are excluded, and annual income assumes current payment rates continue.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT KEY $52.61 1,805 $2.25 $4,061.25 Quarterly $94,961.05 EIF $119.66 793 $2.88 $2,283.84 Monthly $94,890.38 NWC $57.95 1,639 $1.68 $2,753.52 Quarterly $94,980.05 TOTAL 4,237 $9,098.61 $284,831.48

That leaves $168.52 unspent and produces a monthly average of $758.22. Only Exchange Income pays monthly. I’d collect all dividends in cash and transfer $750 on a household schedule, with a separate starting reserve handling the timing.

These holdings diversify the earnings sources, but three companies still aren’t a complete retirement portfolio. I’d build this as an income allocation alongside other sectors and international investments. Different businesses can still struggle together during an economic downturn.

Considerations

Starting with $10,000 and investing $750 at each month-end reaches $285,000 in approximately 17 years at an assumed 6% annual total return. At 4%, it takes almost 20 years. Both rates include reinvested dividends, so adding the yield again would count the same money twice.

Those are planning assumptions for the portfolio, rather than historical returns for these companies. Future prices and dividends will also change the capital needed. I’d raise contributions when affordable instead of depending on unusually strong markets to shorten the wait.

Inflation moves the destination too. At 2% annually, today’s $750 expense becomes roughly $1,050 after 17 years. Dividend increases and additional savings therefore have a job beyond making the account statement look better. It’s all simply just information to keep in mind.

Bottom line

In short, I’d build towards the payment through these Canadian dividend stocks, broader diversification, and consistent compound growth. Energy infrastructure, aviation, manufacturing, and essential retail give the income different foundations. Reinvesting while the money isn’t needed can gradually give those businesses a larger share of tomorrow’s household bills.