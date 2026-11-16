Both businesses depend on keeping aircraft busy. Exchange Income’s mix of essential routes and manufacturing gives it the edge for me.

Airplanes look great on an investor presentation. They’re less exciting when they’re parked, waiting for a part and costing money by the hour. Before buying an aviation stock, I’d look at who needs the next flight and what the company keeps after getting it off the ground.

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Different reasons to take off

A cargo plane and a plane carrying a patient to hospital can both be vital. The customer, the contract and the cost of keeping the service available can be very different. Those details tell me more about the stock than the number of aircraft the company owns.

A carrier can pass some fuel costs on to customers through surcharges. That protects part of the economics, though it can also lift reported sales without adding the same amount to profit. Maintenance and aircraft replacement are separate bills that come due whether a flight is full or half empty.

I’d give each operator a bad-weather year in my estimates. Freight volumes can slow, an aircraft can need unexpected work and a contract can renew on less generous terms. A company with room to handle those events can keep investing while weaker competitors have to pull back.

Furthermore, I’d check how much cash is left after regular upkeep before treating a dividend as spendable. I’d also think about the holding period. That way, I can give a business room to work through a poor quarter when it’s money I planned to invest for years inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Two businesses in the same airspace

Exchange Income (TSX: EIF) owns aviation businesses that serve remote communities and provide specialized services such as medical transport. It also owns manufacturing operations. I like that the case depends on more than parcel volumes or a single route getting busier.

Exchange Income raised its monthly dividend to $0.24 after its second-quarter results. At $118.58 recently, that’s about 2.4% annualized. I’d look for cash left after maintenance spending to keep rising as it grows. Every acquisition brings new revenue and another set of expenses to get right.

Cargojet (TSX: CJT) operates a domestic overnight freight network and provides aircraft and crews for customers under contract, alongside charter work. Second-quarter revenue climbed 15.8%, while its adjusted operating earnings margin before interest, tax and depreciation fell to 31.7% from 33.7%. Some of the fuel bill came back through surcharges, but I’d still want to see the extra business turn into more cash after the fleet is paid for.

Considerations

At its recent close of $95.12, Cargojet’s lower dollar price doesn’t make it a better deal. I’d compare how much sustainable cash each company earns per share after maintaining its fleet and other assets. That’s the cash shareholders can ultimately spend or reinvest.

Exchange Income is my pick for a long-term portfolio because I’m benefiting from aviation demand from several sources and a manufacturing business alongside it. I’d consider Cargojet if its core freight operations can hold margins and the share price gives me some protection if demand slows.

What’s more, I’d compare the next report with the company’s own cash history. Charter demand can give one quarter a nice lift. A contract that puts the same aircraft to work regularly may do more for the long-term case, especially if it earns enough to help pay for replacement.

The main risk I’d watch at Exchange Income is debt-funded expansion. Buying another business can build earnings, and it can leave more interest to pay if plans change. I’d own it alongside other Canadian dividend stocks rather than expect one fleet to do all the heavy lifting.

Bottom line

If it’s me, I’d choose Exchange Income and keep an eye on cash after upkeep. If the company keeps earning more from the businesses it already owns, I can be patient about the next acquisition or dividend raise.