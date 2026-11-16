A dividend reinvestment plan can turn small cash payments into more shares. The trick is knowing when your dividend is big enough to buy one.

You can put off buying more shares for months while waiting for the perfect price. A dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) doesn’t have that problem. It sounds like something you’d call a plumber about, but it’s a way to give the small cash payments in your account a job before you spend them.

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Let the cheques buy shares

A DRIP uses a dividend to buy more of the investment that paid it. Those shares can earn dividends too. Over time, compound growth comes from owning more shares as well as from any growth in the business or its dividend.

The brokerage rules can change the result. If your dividend doesn’t cover one share, the cash stays put. I’d check my brokerage’s rules and the list of eligible holdings before expecting the process to take care of itself. A DRIP also buys at whatever price the plan uses on reinvestment day. A falling price can mean the same dividend buys more shares. If the stock fell because the business deteriorated, I’d rather pause and check what changed than treat every decline as a sale.

I’d also keep records in a taxable account. A reinvested Canadian dividend generally remains taxable, and the new shares add to the cost of the position for capital gains purposes. Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), reinvesting money the account earns generally doesn’t use contribution room. New money deposited from outside the account does.

When the first share arrives

Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) gives me a straightforward example. It earns from loans and financial services, and it declared a quarterly dividend of $1.71 per share. At the recent close of $245.21, I’d need at least 144 shares to cover the price of one additional share at that quarter’s dividend and that illustrative reinvestment price.

A $10,000 purchase buys 40 shares for $9,808.40. The position would pay $68.40 in a quarter at the declared rate. There’s no whole share to buy with that cheque alone. I’d keep the cash and combine it with payments from other holdings if I wanted to put it to work sooner.

At 144 shares, the dividend would be $246.24 per quarter. One share at the example price would leave $1.03 in cash. The next quarterly payment would then be $247.95 if the dividend stayed the same. The first additional share barely changes the cheque. Repeating the purchase is how the difference starts to show.

Give it time to build

Here’s a separate portfolio illustration. Start with $10,000 and assume a 6% annual total return, made up of 3% price growth and a 3% dividend on the opening balance each year. Reinvest once a year, allow fractional purchases, and leave out taxes and fees.

YEARS REINVEST DIVIDENDS HOLD DIVIDENDS AS CASH 5 $13,382 $13,185 10 $17,908 $16,878

The second column of results includes the cash you collected. The gap comes from what the additional shares earn over time. A brokerage DRIP that can only buy full shares won’t follow that tidy line. Price changes also affect how many shares each cheque buys.

In BMO’s case, even a move to $247 would put one share out of reach of that $246.24 payment. This is why I’d treat the threshold as a moving number and keep some flexibility. It’s also why I wouldn’t spend another $25,000 just to qualify for automatic reinvestment.

I’d leave the DRIP on for Canadian dividend stocks I’m happy to own more of at current prices. If the bank becomes too big a part of the account or the lending business starts to worry me, I’d take cash and put it somewhere else. Automatic reinvestment is handy. Automatic stock picking is a different proposition.

Bottom line

I’d turn on the DRIP where it gets me something I already want. Where the dividend falls short of a full share, I’d collect the cash and make a deliberate purchase. Either way, today’s cheque can buy a small piece of tomorrow’s income.