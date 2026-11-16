How I’d Use a $20,000 TFSA to Start an Income Plan, Not Replace a Salary

A $20,000 TFSA can start paying part of a bill. Reinvesting those first dividends can give it a bigger job later.

Adding $200 monthly can do more for early growth than reaching for another point of yield.

The first dividend from a new account is rarely enough to quit your job. It might barely cover the office lunch you’d buy to celebrate. Still, it’s money you didn’t have to work an extra shift to earn, and that’s a perfectly good place to start.

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Give the account a job it can do

A $20,000 balance earning 3.5% in dividends would produce $700 a year, or about $58 a month on average. That’s a bill or part of a grocery budget. It becomes a bigger contribution when you can afford to leave the money in the account and keep buying.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows eligible investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to grow free of Canadian tax, and withdrawals are generally tax-free. You need enough room to make a $20,000 contribution. An existing balance of that size can include past contributions and growth, while unused room carries forward and withdrawals usually restore room the next calendar year.

For me, I’d count dividend cash generated inside the account separately from new contributions. Reinvesting a dividend the account earned generally doesn’t use more contribution room. Sending in another $200 from my bank account does. It’s easy to mix the two up when transfers and dividends land in the same week.

I’d buy businesses that earn their dividends in different ways. Three holdings can show how that works. For an actual portfolio, I’d give the rest of my savings exposure to more companies and markets, especially if these would be my only investments.

Three businesses, different bills

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) collects recurring wireless and internet fees. Rogers reported about $1.4 billion in third-quarter free cash flow (FCF), up from $829 million. I’d watch how much of the improvement lasts after the network and interest bills, since a monthly subscription can be predictable even when debt costs aren’t.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) sells prepared foods. Its latest quarterly adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation rose 15.4%. I care about that improvement because food makers have to turn a profit after paying for ingredients, packaging and labour. Sales alone can hide a lot of expensive sandwiches.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) earns from oil and gas production. It maintained its $0.63 quarterly dividend in November. It brings a different source of cash to the account, with more exposure to commodity prices than I’d want from all three holdings together.

First year’s cheques

Here’s how $20,000 could be split into roughly equal purchases at recent prices. Each row uses whole shares and assumes the latest dividend rate continues.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT RCI.B $47.12 141 $2.00 $282.00 Quarterly $6,643.92 MFI $26.90 247 $0.84 $207.48 Quarterly $6,644.30 CNQ $68.50 97 $2.50 $242.50 Quarterly $6,644.50 TOTAL — 485 — $731.98 Quarterly $19,932.72

I’d reinvest while I’m working. If the account earned an assumed 6% annual total return and I added $200 at each month-end, $20,000 could reach about $40,700 in five years. At a 3.5% yield at that point, it could produce about $1,425 a year. The assumed return includes reinvested dividends, and neither the return nor the future yield is assured.

At the end of the first year, I’d check what changed. If one position rose sharply and became much larger than the others, I could direct new contributions to a different industry. I’d give those deposits a job before I considered selling anything.

Furthermore, I’d put new money where the mix needs it, rather than letting the biggest payer become the biggest position by default. Some years, a lower-yielding company may offer the better deal. That’s part of building a group of Canadian dividend stocks that I can keep contributing to.

Bottom line

Altogether, I’d use the first $20,000 to build a habit I can repeat. The first year’s income can buy more shares. A few years of that, plus regular deposits, can turn a portfolio that once paid for lunch into one that takes a real bill off my plate.