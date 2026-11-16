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How I’d Use a $20,000 TFSA to Start an Income Plan, Not Replace a Salary

A $20,000 TFSA can start paying part of a bill. Reinvesting those first dividends can give it a bigger job later.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

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Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • A diversified example starts at about $732 in annual dividends.
  • A $20,000 contribution requires enough accumulated TFSA room.
  • Adding $200 monthly can do more for early growth than reaching for another point of yield.

The first dividend from a new account is rarely enough to quit your job. It might barely cover the office lunch you’d buy to celebrate. Still, it’s money you didn’t have to work an extra shift to earn, and that’s a perfectly good place to start.

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern

Source: Getty Images

Give the account a job it can do

A $20,000 balance earning 3.5% in dividends would produce $700 a year, or about $58 a month on average. That’s a bill or part of a grocery budget. It becomes a bigger contribution when you can afford to leave the money in the account and keep buying.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) allows eligible investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to grow free of Canadian tax, and withdrawals are generally tax-free. You need enough room to make a $20,000 contribution. An existing balance of that size can include past contributions and growth, while unused room carries forward and withdrawals usually restore room the next calendar year.

For me, I’d count dividend cash generated inside the account separately from new contributions. Reinvesting a dividend the account earned generally doesn’t use more contribution room. Sending in another $200 from my bank account does. It’s easy to mix the two up when transfers and dividends land in the same week.

I’d buy businesses that earn their dividends in different ways. Three holdings can show how that works. For an actual portfolio, I’d give the rest of my savings exposure to more companies and markets, especially if these would be my only investments.

Three businesses, different bills

Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.B) collects recurring wireless and internet fees. Rogers reported about $1.4 billion in third-quarter free cash flow (FCF), up from $829 million. I’d watch how much of the improvement lasts after the network and interest bills, since a monthly subscription can be predictable even when debt costs aren’t.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX: MFI) sells prepared foods. Its latest quarterly adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation rose 15.4%. I care about that improvement because food makers have to turn a profit after paying for ingredients, packaging and labour. Sales alone can hide a lot of expensive sandwiches.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) earns from oil and gas production. It maintained its $0.63 quarterly dividend in November. It brings a different source of cash to the account, with more exposure to commodity prices than I’d want from all three holdings together.

First year’s cheques

Here’s how $20,000 could be split into roughly equal purchases at recent prices. Each row uses whole shares and assumes the latest dividend rate continues.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
RCI.B$47.12141$2.00$282.00Quarterly$6,643.92
MFI$26.90247$0.84$207.48Quarterly$6,644.30
CNQ$68.5097$2.50$242.50Quarterly$6,644.50
TOTAL485$731.98Quarterly$19,932.72

I’d reinvest while I’m working. If the account earned an assumed 6% annual total return and I added $200 at each month-end, $20,000 could reach about $40,700 in five years. At a 3.5% yield at that point, it could produce about $1,425 a year. The assumed return includes reinvested dividends, and neither the return nor the future yield is assured.

At the end of the first year, I’d check what changed. If one position rose sharply and became much larger than the others, I could direct new contributions to a different industry. I’d give those deposits a job before I considered selling anything.

Furthermore, I’d put new money where the mix needs it, rather than letting the biggest payer become the biggest position by default. Some years, a lower-yielding company may offer the better deal. That’s part of building a group of Canadian dividend stocks that I can keep contributing to.

Bottom line

Altogether, I’d use the first $20,000 to build a habit I can repeat. The first year’s income can buy more shares. A few years of that, plus regular deposits, can turn a portfolio that once paid for lunch into one that takes a real bill off my plate.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Rogers Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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