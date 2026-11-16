SmartCentres can pay an actual monthly distribution. Reaching $250 from it alone would require nearly $45,000 at recent prices.

How Much Would You Need in SmartCentres to Collect $250 a Month?

I’d check the cash left after property costs and use more than one holding for a recurring bill.

A monthly dividend and a monthly bill look like they were made for each other. The trick is keeping the two from becoming too attached. A bill will come back next month without fail, yet the company paying the distribution gets to make its own decision.

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Work from the payment backwards

A $250 monthly target is $3,000 a year. At a 5% yield, you’d need $60,000 before rounding purchases to whole units. At 6%, it’s $50,000. Therefore, use that range to see what your goal might cost before deciding where the income will come from.

For an actual monthly payer, divide the amount you want by the declared monthly payment and round up. Also keep a buffer. A payment can change, and interest, insurance and the grocery bill have their own ideas about how much they should cost next year. I’d compare that figure over several quarters before taking comfort in a single strong period. Some property work is seasonal, and maintenance spending can arrive in clumps. I want a sense of what it costs to keep the buildings earning rent through an ordinary year.

The yield on monthly dividend stocks is a starting point. I’d look at what the business keeps after paying for the assets that fund those distributions. The narrower the gap, the less room there is for a rough quarter.

SRU

SmartCentres REIT (TSX: SRU.UN) owns shopping centres, many anchored by Walmart. Large anchor tenants can draw customers who also visit other stores on the property. The landlord earns rent and has to keep those properties occupied and in good shape.

The trust’s second-quarter distribution was about 87% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), an estimate of property cash earnings after certain costs. The company’s adjusted payout ratio was about 95%. I’d keep both numbers in view. The higher distribution leaves less money for surprises and gives me a reason to check which adjustments moved the figure.

The latest declared payment was $0.15417 per unit for October. At the recent close of $27.68, the published annualized rate of about $1.85 comes to a yield of about 6.7%. That’s a large contribution to an income plan, especially if the rent supporting it holds up.

The cost

Divide $250 by $0.15417 and you get a little under 1,622 units. Round up and the cost is $44,896.96 before fees. At the same payment rate, the position would bring in about $250.06 a month.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SRU.UN $27.68 1,622 $1.85004 $3,000.76 Monthly $44,896.96

That said, I’d hesitate to buy nearly $45,000 of a single landlord just to make the number round. A $10,000 budget buys 361 units for $9,992.48 and produces about $55.65 a month at the current rate. That’s a reasonable slice of the goal if the rest comes from different businesses.

Also look at the difference between this yield and what’s available from a lower-risk holding. If the gap is narrow for the amount of property and debt risk I’m taking, I’d keep more cash on hand. The monthly calendar is a perk, and I’d want the investment to make sense without it.

Refinancing and tenant concentration are the risks I’d keep on my list. If borrowing costs eat into the rent or a major tenant changes its plans, I’d want the freedom to cut back without upsetting the whole budget. Also confirm there’s enough room before making a large purchase inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

All considered, let SmartCentres cover a portion of the $250 target. Its monthly payment schedule makes that portion easy to put to work while I build other sources of income beside it.