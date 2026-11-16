National Bank’s growth is worth paying for up to a point. I’d work backwards from the share price before adding to it.

A bank can have a fine quarter and still make you do more homework than the one that stumbled. The better the results, the more likely the next few years are already reflected in the share price. That’s why I’d put a number on those expectations before buying the stock with the prettiest report.

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Good bank, good price

Banks earn a spread between what they pay for money and what they collect on loans. They also earn fees on services such as managing investments and helping companies raise money. Credit losses can take a bite out of those earnings even when loan balances keep growing.

That makes it worth looking past a big year-over-year increase. An acquisition can add customers and earnings, so I’d watch how much the combined bank can earn per share after integration costs settle and the loan book has been through a tougher stretch. I’d also compare earnings growth with how much extra capital it takes to get it. A loan book can get bigger because the bank deploys more money. For existing shareholders, what counts is how well that capital earns after the bank has made allowances for bad loans.

Then I’d compare the price with annual earnings per share. A valuation of 16 times earnings means I’m paying $16 for every dollar of that year’s profit. The price can work if profits keep growing. It becomes less forgiving when a lot of that growth is needed just to break even.

NA

National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) has a strong base in Quebec and a broader Canadian footprint after acquiring Canadian Western Bank. The deal can give it more ways to serve businesses outside its home market. I’d want that bigger customer base to translate into higher profit per share over time.

Third-quarter reported earnings rose to $3.25 per share from $2.58 a year earlier. That’s evidence that the bank earned more for each share in the quarter. I’d hesitate to assume the same growth rate for years, especially when the comparison includes changes to the business.

Its $1.32 quarterly dividend implies a yield of about 2.5% at the recent close of $214.61. I’d welcome the cheque, and at that yield, the stock’s ability to earn more over time would do most of the work in my decision.

The price test

The table works backwards from $214.61. It shows the annual earnings per share that would support that price at different multiples. The multiples are examples, and the earnings figures are hurdles.

PRICE-TO-ANNUAL EARNINGS EARNINGS NEEDED AT $214.61 14 times $15.33 16 times $13.41 18 times $11.92

Compare those hurdles with full-year results and what I think the bank can earn through a slower economy. My entry price would leave room for a few disappointments. A position that only works at the richest multiple is asking the market to do a lot of favours. I wouldn’t treat the difference between 14 and 18 times earnings as a technicality. It’s nearly $3.50 in annual profit per share in this example. A bank can do well and still take years to grow into that gap if the market starts paying a smaller multiple.

Also watch loan losses and integration. New customers are valuable if the loans earn enough after defaults and the combined business runs well. If I already own several Canadian dividend stocks in the banking sector, I’d check my overlap before making another purchase inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

In short, I will keep National Bank on my list and let the next few reports show what the expanded business can earn. I’d be happy to buy when the price gives the bank room to have an ordinary year.