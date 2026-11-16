Here’s how choosing the right mix of ETFs could help you simplify your investments while building long-term wealth.

One ETF or Several? How to Keep Your Investments as Simple as Possible

It’s easy to assume that owning more investments means building a better portfolio. But that isn’t always true. Even with 10 different exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you could end up holding many of the same underlying stocks, adding complexity without necessarily improving diversification.

That’s one of the key reasons I believe a simple investment strategy can be more effective over the long run. Instead of adding funds just for the sake of it, long-term Foolish investors could focus on affordable ETFs that offer exposure to a wide range of businesses.

In this article, I’ll explain when one ETF might be enough, when several could make sense, and highlight a popular TSX-listed Canadian ETF worth considering to keep your investment strategy straightforward while building long-term wealth.

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One ETF or several for a simpler portfolio?

Whether you should invest in one ETF or several largely depends on your investment goals. If you want to gain exposure to hundreds of stocks without managing individual holdings, one broad-market ETF could be enough to get started.

However, owning just one ETF doesn’t necessarily mean your portfolio is well-diversified. If that fund focuses on a single country or asset class, adding another ETF with different exposure could help reduce concentration risk. Simply put, you should ideally avoid buying several funds that essentially hold the same investments and make your portfolio unnecessarily complicated to track and manage.

A Canadian ETF that makes investing easier

If you’re looking to simplify your Canadian stock investments, iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSX: XIC) could be an excellent starting point.

Managed by BlackRock, XIC mainly aims to replicate the performance of the S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index, giving investors exposure to a wide range of Canadian businesses through a single investment.

As of November 13, 2026, XIC traded at $57.77 per unit with about $36.6 billion in net assets. At its current price, the ETF offers a 2% annualized distribution yield and makes quarterly payouts.

Interestingly, XIC has delivered impressive returns in recent years. After gaining over 21% in 2024, the fund posted even stronger total returns of about 32% in 2025. At the time of writing, its net asset value total return for 2026 stood at nearly 16%.

What makes XIC even more appealing for investors seeking simplicity is its diversified portfolio of 217 holdings. These include some of Canada’s biggest companies, like Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Shopify, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources.

So, instead of researching and buying these Canadian stocks individually, investors can gain exposure to all of them through XIC.

Moreover, this ETF has a management expense ratio of just 0.06%, which translates into roughly $6 in annual fund expenses for every $10,000 invested.

With its broad Canadian market exposure, low costs, and solid historical performance, XIC could be an attractive core investment for long-term investors who prefer keeping things simple.

When adding another ETF makes sense

While XIC may make Canadian stock investing easier, especially for new investors, holding it alone might not provide all the diversification your portfolio needs.

For example, Canadian financial stocks account for 35.3% of XIC’s portfolio, followed by materials at 16.5% and energy at 16.2%. Together, these three market sectors represented nearly 68% of its holdings.

This concentration means developments in these sectors could hugely influence XIC’s performance.

That’s why adding an international equity ETF could make sense, especially if you want exposure beyond Canada. Similarly, a bond ETF could help diversify your portfolio across different asset classes, again depending on your investment goals and risk tolerance.

Foolish bottom line

You don’t necessarily need several ETFs to build a solid investment portfolio. The XIC ETF offers a convenient, low-cost way to invest in a broad selection of Canadian stocks. However, adding one or two complementary ETFs could help you achieve wider diversification without making your investments unnecessarily complicated.