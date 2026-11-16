Nobody throws a party when the city replaces a water main that hasn’t even burst yet. The work still needs engineers, drawings, and someone who can keep the crews from digging up the wrong street. That’s the side of infrastructure I’d look at as a long-term investor.

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Get past the budget announcement

Public money often takes a long route from announcement to construction. A project needs funding, permits and contracts. Engineers can get hired during design, before the first truck arrives. That gives an engineering firm ways to earn money at several points along the way.

Backlog is the company’s measure of work it still expects to perform under existing arrangements. I’d treat it as a guide to the work ahead. The company still has to staff the job, deliver it on time and collect payment, and some work can be delayed. If it were me, I’d put recurring work from existing clients in a different bucket from a one-off project. If a town trusts the same firm with the next phase of a water upgrade, the firm can put what it learned in the first phase to work. That can make the relationship valuable beyond the initial contract.

The decision for shareholders comes down to what’s left after paying the people doing the work. A firm with plenty of jobs and poor pricing can spend years being busy without giving investors much to show for it. I’d look for growing earnings alongside the list of work.

STN

Stantec (TSX: STN) designs and advises on projects across water, transportation and other infrastructure. A city can hire it to plan how to update a treatment plant. A utility can hire it to help get new capacity running. Those different customers give it room to grow without needing a single headline project to go ahead.

Stantec reported a second-quarter backlog of about $9.2 billion, up 17.5% from a year earlier. The value of that work is the time it gives Stantec to plan hiring and assign staff. A team that has another job lined up can spend more hours earning fees when one project ends.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $1.61 per share, up 18.4%. That shows growth making it past payroll and other expenses on the adjusted measure. I’d look for similar progress over several quarters before assuming all that new work will earn as much as the business does today.

Buy the earnings you can see

At $105.02 recently, a hypothetical valuation of 20 times annual adjusted earnings would require about $5.25 per share to support the price. I’d compare that hurdle with full-year earnings and my own estimate for a slower period. One quarter multiplied by four doesn’t account for seasonality or changes in the business.

I’d also look at whether clients are paying on time. An engineering firm can recognize revenue as work gets done while waiting to collect the cash. If receivables keep climbing faster than the business, I’d want to see why before paying more for each dollar of reported profit. The mix of contracts matters too. On a fixed-price job, extra hours can come straight out of profit. On work billed by the hour, the relationship and the supply of skilled staff may do more to determine how much the company can earn.

Government delays can move work into later quarters. Higher wages can squeeze earnings if contracts don’t let Stantec raise what it charges. If I’m buying inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d start at a size I can hold when a project runs late and leave room for other Canadian stocks.

Bottom line

In short, I’d build a Stantec position over time as its engineers turn that backlog into paid work. There’ll always be another water main to replace. The investing opportunity comes when I can buy the earnings from that work at a price with room for the occasional delay.