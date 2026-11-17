Gold gets the dramatic headlines. A mine manager has to worry about much less glamorous things, like keeping a mill running and finding the money for its next overhaul. That’s where the gold-stock story gets interesting. The metal can be doing great, while the company still has ultra-high expenses. So, what should investors watch?

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What to know first

Buying bullion gives you exposure to the price of gold. Buying a miner adds decisions about where to dig, how much to invest, and whether the company can keep producing at a sensible cost.

A mining company reports cash from operations, then spends some of it on the mines. I’d look at free cash flow after that investment. It gives me a better sense of what’s available for dividends, buybacks, debt reduction and the next project. I’d also watch the number of ounces the company can actually sell. A higher selling price doesn’t do as much for shareholders if production falls or if a mine needs more work to reach the next deposit. The next quarterly report can tell me whether the operating side held up while the metal moved.

Also give the miner a clear job in a portfolio. I can hold a little exposure to gold and the possibility of rising mine profits. I wouldn’t rely on it to pay the bills the same way I’d use more predictable Canadian dividend stocks.

Look at what the mines kept

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX: AEM) produces gold at mines including Detour Lake and Fosterville. The gold price affects what it earns from each sale. How well those mines run affects the costs that come out of the proceeds.

In the third quarter, Agnico generated US$1.8 billion in operating cash flow and reported US$852 million in free cash flow. The difference is a good reminder that a miner has to keep investing in its operations long after the first ounce comes out. I’d follow what remains after that spending.

The company realized US$4,264 per ounce and reported US$1,648 in all-in sustaining costs per ounce. The difference was US$2,616 per ounce. That’s a quick way to see the operating cushion, though it doesn’t include every corporate expense, growth project or tax bill.

Considerations

Hold the sustaining cost steady and take US$500 off the selling price. The difference falls to US$2,116 per ounce, down about 19%, even though the price of gold in the example drops about 12%. It’s a sensitivity exercise. Costs and production can change as well.

Agnico closed at $270.75 recently, so I’d value the stock on cash flow it could earn at a more ordinary gold price and convert the currency before comparing it with the share price. The latest quarter tells me the business can generate cash in this market. A lower-price test tells me how much I’d be comfortable paying. When cash is plentiful, I’d watch where management sends it. Paying down debt or buying back reasonably priced shares can help shareholders beyond this quarter. Spending it on a project that only works at today’s gold price would make me less comfortable owning the stock through the next cycle.

If I’m buying inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d start with a position I can hold through a sell-off in gold. What’s more, I’d also watch for costs rising at the same time. That combination can take more out of the cash flow than a drop in the metal on its own.

Bottom line

I’d consider Agnico for the cash its mines can produce across a range of gold prices. The opportunity I’d wait for is a share price that lets the company have a few expensive days and still reward me for owning it.